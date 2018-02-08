Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have signed defender Myles Anderson on a deal until the end of the season after an unnamed sponsor offered to pay his wages and expenses for the rest of the season.

With the cash-strapped Blues forced to reduce their wage bill they weren't in the market for additions, but thanks to help from a sponsor 28-year-old Anderson has been allowed to join following his release from National League rivals Torquay United last month.

Anderson made two starts and one substitute appearance for Chester during a two-month loan spell from the Gulls but was forced to watch from the sidelines for much of his time with the club after suffering a head injury in training.

The Blues had to wait on FA and National League clearance before announcing the deal but the former Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers man, who played a key role in Torquay's 'great escape' last season is now a Chester player and in contention to feature at Woking on Saturday (3pm).

The news comes as a big boost to the Blues who parted company with captain John McCombe on Thursday lunchtime by mutual consent.

It is expected McCombe, 32, will now link up with a National League North side.