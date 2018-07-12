Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Archer has left Chester FC for a move to the Football League with Bury on a two-year deal.

The League Two side beat off competition from the likes of Salford City, Southport, Chesterfield and Boston United for the 24-year-old's signature after he had made clear his desire to remain in full-time football, with Chester reverting back to part-time for this season in the National League North under joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

The fee Bury have paid for the services of Archer is undisclosed but 'substantial' and Chester have also inserted a sell-on clause into the deal for the striker who netted four times in 19 games after arriving from Stourbridge in October last year.

Johnson said: "Jordan Archer made it no secret that he wanted to play full-time football and he's been honest and up front with us from the start.

"He came back in and has been great but there has been a lot of interest in him and we had an offer which was accepted.

"Financially it is a good deal for the football club and there is a sell on clause which could prove really beneficial if he goes there and does well. It is also good for Jordan as he gets to realise an ambition of playing in the Football League.

"It leaves us with an issue, though, as we have no strikers at the football club. We're working hard on that but we won't be signing people because we feel we have to, we will be making sure that we sign the right people."

Archer, who played for Chester in their 7-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Liverpool at the weekend , has signed a two-year deal at Gigg Lane where he will play under former Chester striker Ryan Lowe, now manager of the League Two side.