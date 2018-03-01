Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot is hopeful that both Gary Roberts and Dominic Vose will remain at Chester FC until the end of the season.

The midfielders are only on short-term deals with the cash-strapped Blues, with Roberts being paid thanks to support from the Chester FC Community Trust and Chester Exiles supporters group , and Vose playing for expenses only which are being funded through the remaining money in the Squad Builder fund.

Both players have made a positive impact on the playing side in recent weeks and have become key to any chance, however remote it may seem, of keeping Chester a National League side beyond the end of this season.

With Sam Hornby's recall being addressed with a considerably cheaper replacement and savings made elsewhere in the playing budget there may be room for the club to reach some kind of financial arrangement for the coming weeks.

Said Bignot: "I have had discussions with the football club and I am sure the football club will be entering into conversations with the pair of them. From the conversations I have had it has been really positive and there is no doubt from the conversations I have had that the club will be speaking to them.

"Fingers crossed we will have them until the end of the season because what they have brought in the short space of time has been a real asset for us and given us a different dimension."

Bignot, whose side are without a game this weekend after the scheduled home clash with Bromley was called off due to the bad weather and a frozen pitch , said it was a surprise to see Hornby recalled by Port Vale on Monday.

A replacement has been lined up but losing players is nothing new to the Blues boss as he continues to manage on a shoestring at the financially stricken football club.

"I am getting used to it (losing players) now, and if I come in and we haven't then I'm disappointed," he joked.

"We are used to now using players on a weekly basis so we have got to be ready for that. Sam was a surprise one and we didn't see that one coming and we would have had somebody in place on Saturday should that game have gone ahead.

"I love my work and I enjoy coming in. My personality has hopeful come through on the group because I can't get caught up in what's going on and I have to concentrate on the group we have.

"All the agents now, my phone has gone really quiet because first of all, non-contribution to wages, agents can work with that, but when it comes to expenses the phone quickly goes dead. There are not many players these intermediataries get get out for no wages and no expenses.

"Recruitment, there isn't many to choose from. But by hook or by crook and beg, steal and borrow we have managed to do it.

"The Sam Hornby situation, from a business point of view, is actually great business because we are saving money and we will have a replacement in."