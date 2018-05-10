Load mobile navigation
Ryan Astles: His Chester career in pictures

A look back at Ryan Astles' time with the Blues

  1. Ryan Astles and Sam Hughes1 of 22
  2. Ryan Astles heads in Chester's second goal during the win against Grimsby
    Ryan Astles heads in Chester's second goal during the win against Grimsby2 of 22
  3. Ryan Astles in action against Wrexham3 of 22
  4. Ryan Astles in action
    Ryan Astles in action4 of 22
  5. Ryan Astles has moved to Chester from Northwich Victoria
    Ryan Astles has moved to Chester from Northwich Victoria5 of 22
  6. Ryan Astles celebrates scoring the second goal in Chester's win against Grimsby
    Ryan Astles celebrates scoring the second goal in Chester's win against Grimsby6 of 22
  7. Ryan Astles7 of 22
  8. Action from Guiseley 3 Chester FC 3: Tom Shaw peels off to celebrate his late leveller with Ryan Astles
    Action from Guiseley 3 Chester FC 3: Tom Shaw peels off to celebrate his late leveller with Ryan Astles8 of 22
  9. Ryan Astles made his first appearance for the Blues in the Cheshire Senior Cup win over Hyde
    Ryan Astles made his first appearance for the Blues in the Cheshire Senior Cup win over Hyde9 of 22
  10. Ryan Astles in action for Northwich Victoria against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup
    Ryan Astles in action for Northwich Victoria against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup10 of 22
  11. Ryan Astles celebrates giving Chester a 2-0 lead at Altrincham
    Ryan Astles celebrates giving Chester a 2-0 lead at Altrincham11 of 22
  12. Ryan Astles12 of 22
  13. Ryan Astles jumps for joy after heading Chester FC into the lead against Tranmere Rovers13 of 22
  14. Ryan Astles against Sutton United14 of 22
  15. Ryan Astles after signing a new deal last summer with Jon McCarthy15 of 22
  16. Ryan Astles goes close late on for Chester against Wrexham16 of 22
  17. Ryan Astles is mobbed by Chester players after netting a late leveller at Eastleigh17 of 22
  18. Chester FC 1 Solihull Moors 0: Ryan Astles leaps for the ball18 of 22
  19. Chester FC defender Ryan Astles19 of 22
  20. Ryan Astles goes up for a header20 of 22
  21. Ryan Astles and Sam Hughes applaud the travelling Blues fans at Lincoln City21 of 22
  22. Ryan Astles' volley flies into the corner of the net to send the Chester FC fans behind the goal into rapture22 of 22
