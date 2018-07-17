Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have landed one of the most exciting talents in non-league football.

The Blues have paid a four-figure fee to fellow National League North side Nuneaton Borough to land former Everton wonderkid George Green.

The 22-year-old Dewsbury-born attacking midfielder has penned a one-year deal at Chester with the club having an option to extend for a second year should they so wish.

(Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Green began his football career at Bradford City and his talents were recognised early on when Premier League side Everton swooped to sign him as a 15-year-old for an initial fee of £300,000 that could have risen to £2m.

He was tipped for big things and represented England at under-16, U17 and U18 level, playing alongside the likes of Dele Alli, but saw his progress derailed as the pressure being placed on his young shoulders took its toll and saw Green battling with mental health issues.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Tranmere during his time with Everton but left the Toffees and took in stints at Oldham Athletic, Burnley, Kilmarnock, Norwegian side Viking Stavanger and, most recently, Nuneaton Borough.

(Image: James Maloney)

Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley know Green well and he played seven games for them during a loan spell from Burnley to Salford City in 2017.

Over the past 12 months or so Green has worked hard to overcome his battle with mental health and found a confidante in ex-England international Gary Charles, boss of Nuneaton last season.

Charles now runs his own business, GC Sports Care, which aims to help athletes suffering from issues as wide as depression to gambling addiction.

He isn't expected to feature at Llandudno on Friday night but could make his Blues bow this weekend when Chester host League Two side Bury at the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm).