Alex Lynch has joined Welsh Premier League side Llandudno after leaving Chester FC last week.

Lynch, 22, made 45 appearances for the Blues after signing for the club from Welsh Premier League outfit Bala Town in October 2016 but ended his stay with the club on Friday, a victim of the club's need to trim their wage bill in the wake of the revelations of their financial situation.

The former Wycombe Wanderers and Bala Town stopper has now moved closer to his Holyhead home and penned a deal with manager Iwan Williams' side.

"It's fantastic to bring someone of Alex's calibre to Llandudno Football Club," Williams told the Llandudno club website.

"With the experience he has at his young age it was a no brainer in bringing him in as he will further strengthen us going in to the second phase. I have no doubt Alex will enjoy his time with us and be a success. He has all the attributes a keeper requires at this level, and even at a higher level."

A favourite among Chester fans during his time at the club, his most memorable moment came earlier this season when he produced a heroic display to earn Chester a 0-0 derby draw at Tranmere Rovers .