Former Chester FC striker James Alabi is to rejoin the Dover Athletic squad after his move from Tranmere Rovers to Ebbsfleet United fell through.

Alabi seemed poised to sign a permanent contract with Ebbsleet earlier this month after the Stonebridge Road outfit agreed a deal with Tranmere.

But, with cash-strapped Chester still yet to receive a penny from Tranmere following the England C international's summer switch to Prenton Park , the transfer has hit the buffers.

That means Alabi, who is out of favour with Rovers manager Micky Mellon, will now resume his loan spell with Dover.

A tribunal to decide the fee Tranmere must pay the Blues is due to take place on February 15.

Dover assistant manager Jake Leberl told Kent Online : "James is back with us. He will be back with us on Monday. We have a full week's training so he will be integrated back into the squad.

"It's another option for us to use and hopefully we can get him up and running to his full potential, which we know is in there somewhere and we need to get out of him. Hopefully he can strengthen us.

"I have spoken to him. Chris (Kinnear, Dover manager) has spoken to him. It has been unfortunate the way it has all been dealt with but that's football.

"We have just got to get on with it. We have no problems with James personally and I'm sure he will come back with a point to prove and get himself in amongst it."

Alabi watched on from the stands as Ebbslfeet won 2-1 at Maidstone United on January 9.

After that match Fleet boss Daryl McMahon revealed he was on the verge of signing the 23-year-old. Days later, however, Mellon cast doubt on the move .

Alabi turned down the offer a new deal to stay at Chester after finishing the 2016-17 season as the club's top scorer with 17 goals.

The Blues are entitled to compensation for the former Stoke City and Celtic youngster.

But they have been unable to strike a deal with Rovers and the matter will now be settled by a tribunal next month.

The date for the tribunal was revealed at Thursday's key City Fans United meeting , where Chester's perilous financial position came to light.

Alabi's move to Tranmere has not worked out. He failed to score in his first nine league appearances for Rovers and in October was allowed to leave on loan for Dover, where he has netted one goal in 10 league games.