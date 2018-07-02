Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC won't be letting striker Jordan Archer go on the cheap after the Blues knocked back another approach from a National League North rival.

Archer, 24, has made it known to the Blues that full-time football would be his preference but should that not transpire, and a deal not be forthcoming in the best interests of the football club, he would be happy to lead the line once again next season.

Chester had already rejected one offer for Archer from earlier this summer and he has attracted interest from full-time clubs in both the National League and National League North.

And Chester received a call from a National League North rival once again last week but their verbal offer did not meet the Blues' valuation of the player.

"Jordan has been honest with us and told us that his preference would be full-time football," said Chester joint-manager Anthony Johnson.

"He signed for Chester for full-time football and gave up a job to do so but he is now in a situation that isn't of his own doing. But he has been first class since we have come back and he knows that if the offer isn't right for both the club and the player then he won't be going anywhere and he is fine with that.

"We had a phone call last week but the offer wasn't near our valuation of Jordan. Unless we get an offer that meets what we want then Jordan will be remaining with us.

"We also have to factor in that we would need to find a replacement for him. A striker who is athletic, 6'3 and rapid is pretty rare and they aren't easy to find. We need to add to our strikeforce as it is."

Johnson and co-boss Bernard Morley are running the rule over a number of trialists during pre-season, with spots available in the Blues squad should they suitably impress.

Among them are strikers who have a proven track record of scoring goals, including in the Football League. And some trialists will get the chance to impress during pre-season, which begins with the visit of Champions League runners-up Liverpool on Saturday (3pm).

"We're taking a look at a few trialists and there are one or two that have really impressed and that we may do something with a little further down the line," said Johnson.

"For some it is a case of fitness and getting themselves right as we already know what they can do on the pitch."