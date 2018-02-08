Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC captain John McCombe has left the club by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old today ended his stay with the Blues and is expected to pen a deal with a National League North side in the near future, the Chronicle understands.

McCombe made 23 National League appearances for the Blues after signing for them in the summer on a one-year deal from Macclesfield Town but had struggled to find his best form.

He had been one of two players who had a clause in their contract that would have triggered another year should he have played 30 games.

And with the cash-strapped Blues having to get some of the higher earners off their wage bill, more could yet follow.

Said Bignot: "It happened pretty quickly and with James Jones suspended for this game John McCombe was a ready replacement for him. But we knew this kind of situations would arise and we are probably close to losing a couple more prior to Saturday.

"We will see who we have got when we come in tomorrow for training.

"Players are coming into work knowing they might not be here. It needs managing and we are managing it with a smile and with humour. For me it is important I am honest with the players and transparent with the players."

Bignot confirmed that a deal to bring Myles Anderson was on the agenda, with the signing yet to receive National League clearance, although that is anticipated before the weekend trip to Woking with FA clearance already forthcoming.

The deal to bring in Anderson will be made possible thanks to a sponsor who will be paying both his wages and expenses.