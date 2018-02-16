Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been handed a boost ahead of tomorrow's National League clash with Eastleigh after completing the signing of midfielder Dominic Vose.

The talented 24-year-old played for Chester boss Marcus Bignot during his time as manager of Grimsby Town and has been a free agent since leaving Bromley at the start of February.

Vose has penned non-contract terms with Chester and will not be picking up a wage, with any expenses paid for through the remainder of the squad builder fund.

Vose, who began his career as an apprentice at West Ham United, had a fine spell with Chester's cross-border rivals Wrexham during the 2015/16 season, bagging 10 goals in 28 National League games before earning a switch to League One outfit Scunthorpe United in February 2016.

During his time at the Racecourse he netted what was voted as Wrexham's greatest goal in their 151-year history with a wonder strike against Gateshead.

Vose is expected to be included in the squad for tomorrow's clash with the Spitfires at the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm kick off), with defenders Myles Anderson and Jordan Gough both battling to be fit to return to action after injury lay-offs.