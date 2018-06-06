Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have landed their fourth new addition of the summer after completing the signing of Ashton United full-back Dominic Smalley.

Smalley was a key cog for Ashton United last season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League as the Robins earned promotion to the National League North via the play-offs after finishing second in the league.

And Smalley's performances during a successful campaign saw him pick up Directors Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony last month.

Smalley is a player well known to Morley and Johnson.

The right back played for the duo at Ramsbottom United and then Salford City during the 2014/15 campaign and was one of the Ammies' key men, but early in the 2015/16 campaign a car accident would see him left with a career-threatening injury that kept him sidelined for the entire season.

But Smalley bounced back and spent two seasons at Ashton United and he is a player that Morley and Johnson identified immediately after taking the Chester job as someone who could aid the Blues cause next season.

As will likely be the case with all of Chester's additions this season, Smalley, whose previous clubs also include Mostonians, Atherton LR and Ramsbottom, has signed a one-year deal.

Speaking at the City Fans United monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, Johnson told supporters: "It will be one-year maximum. There might be players who come in on non-contract but it will be one-year deals, absolutely, otherwise you end up in the same predicament as the club did last season."

Smalley's arrival at Chester follows that of new signings Matty Hughes, Steve Howson and Grant Shenton.

Gary Roberts and Nathan Brown signed one-year extensions last week while Academy graduates Rhain Hellawell, Alex Downes, Iwan Murray and Matthew Thomson have all penned their first professional deals with the football club .