Chester FC have signed AFC Bournemouth defender Shaun Hobson on loan for the rest of the season.

The cash-strapped Blues, who need to raise £50,000 in order to remain in business , have landed the central defender from the Premier League side, with the Cherries understood to be understanding of the club's situation.

Hobson, 19, started his career in the youth set up at Burnley before making the move to Dorset in the summer of 2016.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Eastbourne Borough in the National League South and arrives at a time when Chester are in desperate need of cover defensively.

The Blues don't have a game this weekend and are next in action when they travel to Woking on Saturday, February 10, but they will be without the services of teenager James Jones for the game after he received a one-match ban for a straight red card in the 3-0 loss at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

And with Myles Anderson having returned to Torquay United following the end of his loan spell manager Marcus Bignot has only Ryan Astles and John McCombe currently available.