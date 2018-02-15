Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot is aiming to add a 'quality' player to his squad in time for Saturday's visit of Eastleigh.

The Blues boss is aiming to get a short-term deal over the line tomorrow for a midfielder with Football League experience, with the player in question not commanding a wage from the cash-strapped club.

And the Chester boss says it is an opportunity that the club can ill-afford to pass on, with expenses being met by the remainder of the budget builder fund.

"I hope to make a signing tomorrow," said Bignot.

"It's one I'm sure our fans will be familiar with and we believe he has got the ability to be a match winner and he falls under our remit of no cost to the football club in terms of wage.

"There has been a lot of talk about players going out but hopefully we can have good news and get this player across the line. If we would have had him on Saturday he would have made things happen.

"When you are in the predicament we are in when you are limited in terms of what you can do it has been a situation that has arisen and an opportunity that can's pass us by. To get a player in of this quality for nothing, it will give the players a massive boost and hopefully it will give the supporters a massive boost."

As for outgoings, Bignot admitted that a deal for one could happen, although he was hopeful of welcoming back Myles Anderson and Jordan Gough back for Saturday's clash.