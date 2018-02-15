Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC expect to learn today just how much compensation they will receive for striker James Alabi.

In a saga that has rumbled on since Alabi's decision to leave the Blues last summer for National League rivals Tranmere Rovers, Chester have been unable to come to an agreement with the Prenton Park outfit.

Alabi, 23, has failed to settle at Tranmere this season and joined Dover Athletic in October but had appeared to be heading for a permanent deal at Ebbsfleet United last month, despite Chester having not received a penny.

That move fell through, though, and Alabi has since returned to his loan spell at Dover.

Representatives from the Blues will make their case to a tribunal panel at FA headquarters at Wembley later today and will point to Alabi's development at the club after a nomadic career otherwise. The striker scored 17 goals for the Blues last season.

It was revealed at the City Fans United meeting last month, where the full extent of Chester's financial crisis was laid bare, that that the tribunal date had been set for February 10.

Tranmere offered far below Chester's valuation for the player when the two sides looked to reach an agreement earlier in the season.