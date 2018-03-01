Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have completed the loan signing of Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen.

The 19-year-old has joined the Blues on a short-term loan deal after manager Marcus Bignot was forced to seek competition for Liverpool loanee Andy Firth after Sam Hornby was recalled early from his loan spell on Monday.

Jaaskelainen, who is son of Bolton Wanderers legend Jussi Jaaskelainen, who made 527 appearances over a 15-year spell with the Trotters, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Alex but did spend a successful spell on loan at Nantwich Town, making a vital penalty save on their journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The Finnish teenager started his career in the youth academy at Bolton before making the switch to Gresty Road on a permanent basis last summer.