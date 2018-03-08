Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Davies has left Chester FC by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old former Tranmere Rovers midfielder, brother of Everton star Tom Davies, joined the Blues in March 2017 and made six National League appearances in total, scoring once.

Davies was limited to just two appearances for Chester this season, starting the 2-1 win at Aldershot Town in August, a game where he was withdrawn at half time, and coming on as a second half substitute in the 2-0 home loss to Woking in October - his only appearance under manager Marcus Bignot in the league.

Davies, signed by former Chester manager Jon McCarthy after a trial spell, was handed an initial six-month deal in the summer but that was extended to a year after the departure of the experienced Evan Horwood to Bala Town.

The midfielder headed out on loan to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Leek Town in November but failed to make an impact.

Davies's exit follows the permanent departures of Alex Lynch, Wade Joyce and John McCombe, while Kingsley James has joined Barrow on loan for the rest of the season.

Cash-strapped Chester need to cut costs and some of those on two-year deals must be moved on if the club are to have any hope of any kind of competitive budget next season.