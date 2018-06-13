Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barrow AFC remain interested in signing Chester FC midfielder Kingsley James.

The Blues need to move the 26-year-old on this summer along with Ross Hannah in order to give them a more competitive budget in the National League North and National League side Barrow are keeping tabs on James.

The former Port Vale, Hereford and Macclesfield Town man signed for Chester for a second time last summer but was a casualty of the financial crisis and subsequent relegation, with the Blues needing to move him out of the club in order to alleviate strain on the wage bill.

James spent the last two months of the season on loan at Barrow and did enough to impress the Bluesbirds staff as the Cumbrian side escaped the drop on the last day of the season.

And while Barrow remain managerless after the sacking of Ady Pennock, managing director Andrew Casson says that James remains on the agenda.

He told the North-West Evening Mail : “Paul Ogden (chief scout) has looked at a couple of them. Ollie (Cook), in terms of his location and distance, I don't think is going to work for us, but Paul Ogden is looking at the others (James, Luke James and Lewis Walters).

“I think they fall into the category of players who we'd want to get the new manager on board, looking at them and considering them first before we did anything.

“We've kept them in our thoughts, but we're being patient on that side of things.”

James played 14 times for Barrow after joining on loan in February and has also been linked with National League new boys Chesterfield.