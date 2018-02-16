Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley James has signed on loan at Chester FC 's National League relegation rivals Barrow.

The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed to join the Bluebirds on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Cumbrian side picking up his wage for the duration.

James, who signed a two-year deal in the summer at Chester after leaving Macclesfield Town, had been one of the Blues' highest earners and the club made it public that they needed those on two-year deals to move on in order to ease their financial worries.

AFC Telford had made enquiries in recent weeks to take James on a permanent deal while there had also been rumoured interest from York City.

James, in his second spell at Chester, has not been able to recapture the form that endeared him to Blues fans first time around so far this season.

James has featured 35 times for the Blues in all competitions this season, netting twice.

His departure has been followed by the short-term signing of former Wrexham midfielder Dominic Vose, who has signed for Chester for expenses only, funded by the remainder of the squad builder fund.