Chester FC bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are edging closer to adding to their squad.

The Blues duo have made progress in the last 24 hours on two long-standing targets and the club are hopeful of getting a deal with the two National League players over the line. And although no deal has yet been concluded talks are understood to be at an advanced stage.

The managers have made no secret of their desire, and need, to bring in a striker to aid their challenge in the National League North this coming season. And with the first game of the campaign just over a week away with the visit of Spennymoor Town on Saturday, August 4, there could be at least two new bodies in the squad, with one of them being a striker.

Trialists who have been seeking to earn deals with Chester during pre-season, including former Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United striker Deane Smalley, are likely to be handed one final chance to impress when the Blues welcome Everton under-23s for last game of the pre-season schedule on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Johnson and Morley will then make a decision on the hopefuls and who, if any, are rewarded with a permanent deal.