Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The long-running saga over the fee Chester FC will receive for striker James Alabi has been brought to a close.

Following representations made by Blues officials at an FA tribunal yesterday, Tranmere Rovers, who signed striker Alabi in the summer, must pay the Blues £22,500 with a 15% sell-on clause inserted.

Alabi, 23, scored 17 goals for Chester last season and credited the Blues for their part in his development after a nomadic career before arriving Swansway Chester Stadium.

But his move to Prenton Park has not panned out as planned and he is currently on loan at Dover Athletic after a proposed permanent move to Ebbsfleet United fell through.

The deal for Alabi represents a better one that first hoped for Chester, whose fundraising efforts have seen them smash through the £75,000 barrier after £25,000 was raised thanks to the all-star benefit match on Thursday night.