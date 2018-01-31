Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender John McCombe has emerged as a surprise target for League Two side Port Vale.

Vale boss Neil Aspin is in the market for another defender to add to their ranks ahead of the transfer deadline at 11pm this evening.

Club captain McCombe, 32, joined Chester in the summer from Macclesfield Town but has struggled for form in a Blues side that have endured a miserable campaign so far.

The defender spent five years at Vale Park between 2008 and 2013 and clocked up almost 200 Football League appearances.

With their financial struggles well documented, Chester need to cut costs where they can and McCombe, who was one of two Blues players to have a clause in their contract to activate a second year after 30 games played, could follow Tom Shaw and Alex Lynch out of the club.

McCombe has made 23 National League appearances for Chester this season.