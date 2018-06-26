Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could stand to benefit after Tranmere Rovers sold striker James Alabi to Leyton Orient.

The 23-year-old, who netted 17 times during the 2016/17 season before sealing a switch to Rovers, has completed a move to National League side Orient after an unsuccessful 12 months at Prenton Park.

Alabi has joined Orient for what has been described as an 'undisclosed fee', with Chester possibly benefiting, however small, from the move.

At a tribunal in February an FA tribunal ordered Tranmere to pay Chester £22,500 for Alabi and a 15% sell-on clause from any move that may materialise next for him.

Being under 24, Alabi was offered a fresh deal at Chester in 2017 but opted to make the move to Tranmere, with the Blues having to wait several months to receive a fee after the two clubs were unable to find common ground.

But his time at Tranmere was an unhappy one and he failed to find the target for Rovers and spent time on loan at Dover Athletic and saw a proposed move to Ebbsfleet United fall through.

And with Tranmere promoted to League Two at the end of last season, Alabi has been deemed surplus to requirements after they signed Paul Mullin.

And while the fee for Alabi is unlikely to be substantial, the Blues are in line to receive 15% of whatever it may be.