Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have continued their Chester FC revolution by completing a double signing.

Defenders Jon Moran and John Pritchard have both pen to paper on one-year deals with the Blues on Monday afternoon as the Blues squad rebuild continues.

Central defender Moran, 21, joins the Blues after leaving League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

After starting his career in the youth system at Crewe Alexandra, Moran made the switch to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town and received rave reviews with the Dabbers, prompting Forest Green to swoop in June 2016.

He struggled to break into the first team at the New Lawn and spent time out on loan at Altrincham, Halesowen Town and Weston-Super-Mare during the past 12 months and left Rovers at the end of his contract earlier this month.

Highly rated full-back Pritchard joins Chester having impressed for Ashton United last season, helping the side earn promotion to the National League North via the play-offs alongside another new Blues recruit, Dominic Smalley.

The left-sided defender, who can also operate in midfield, has also taken in spells at Northwich Victoria and Ramsbottom United and drew plenty of plaudits for his displays for a successful Ashton side last season.