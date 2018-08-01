Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson admits it may be a case of him and Bernard Morley having to bide their time over adding another striker to their Chester FC squad

The Blues bosses managed to get a loan deal for long-time target Anthony Dudley done last week after he joined for the season from their former club Salford City, but the duo have made no secret of their desire to add another forward.

Former Oxford United and Oldham Athletic striker Deane Smalley has been on trial for much of pre-season, while Fleetwood Town youngster Mamadou Djabi and another trialist with Football League experience have also featured.

And Johnson and Morley know who they would like to keep, but with limited room for manoeuvre in the budget it could well be that players need to leave on loan in order to facilitate any move.

"We want another striker up there for competition with Anthony Dudley and the lad we would like would be a real asset we feel," said Johnson.

"But we might have to bide our time with it if we want to tie something up because there isn't the room at present to do something. That could change if we are able to get a couple of lads on the fringes out to get some game time. It's something me and Bernard have talked about and something we are working on.

"But the squad we have at the moment, if you would have told us we could get this group of lads together for the budget that we had then we wouldn't have thought it possible, so there can be no complaints in that respect from us.

"As managers you are always looking at ways that you can get an extra edge and evolve. If we can get a deal done for this centre forward then it would be great but we are delighted with the group that we have."

The Blues bosses get their first taste of competitive football at the helm this weekend when their Chester side opens the National League North campaign with a home encounter against Spennymoor Town (3pm).

There are fitness doubts heading into the game over skipper Scott Burton and attacking midfielder George Green.

Burton could make a comeback from a tight calf but the game could come too soon for Green (back) with the Blues bosses not keen to rush him back into the squad before he is ready.