Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are closing in on a deal for an experienced centre back as Blues bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson look to add the finishing touches to their squad.

A deal is understood to have been provisionally agreed to bring in a defender to add competition for places in their back line although nothing has been concluded as yet.

But while the defensive options look set to be bolstered, Chester are in need of striking additions before the new season kicks off at home to Spennymoor Town on August 4.

Following the departure of Jordan Archer to Bury last week the Blues have been left with no recognised strikers on their books.

Morley and Johnson have been monitoring a trialist, who netted twice in the 5-3 win at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday, and will make a decision on him in the near future.

And Chester are in talks with another club with regards to bringing in a forward, with a deal possible by the end of the week.

The Blues bosses have some room left in their budget but may have to be selective with their next recruits in order to make it stretch as far as possible.

One position that the club aren’t likely to add to anytime soon is that of a back-up goalkeeper.

Grant Shenton, impressive so far in pre-season, will be the Blues number one this season and the managers will lean on the emergency loan market should the need arise owing to injury or suspension during the season.