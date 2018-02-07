Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot expects to lose a senior player ahead of Saturday’s visit to Woking.

The cash-strapped Blues are closing in on the £50,000 mark in their fund-raising drive to ensure the survival of the club, whose financial situation was laid bare at a City Fans United meeting last month.

And they remain in desperate need to cut costs and reduce their wage bill and the names of their top earners have been circulated in a bid to alleviate some of the pressure.

And ahead of this weekend’s National League trip to the Surrey to take on the Cards (3pm) Bignot is anticipating one of his senior players to head out of the exit.

“It is a juggling act and you have to keep on smiling, but we are probably going to lose a senior player before the weekend, I would expect that to happen,” said Bignot.

“The sooner I know that can be done the better as it allows me to prepare fully for training and the weekend.

“It’s a difficult situation but we have to do what we have to do to ensure we have a football club.”

Bignot confirmed that Matty Waters has been recalled from his loan spell at Sutton Coldfield Town and is once again available for selection.