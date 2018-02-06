Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the revelations of Chester FC's financial situation last month it was announced that the Blues would need to move on some of their higher earners on two-year deals.

Ross Hannah, Paul Turnbull, Kingsley James, Jordan Archer and Matty Waters are all on two-year deals at the Swansway Chester Stadium and in the case of Hannah, Turnbull and James they are three players that the Blues can't afford to have on their books next season.

And there has been some interest.

AFC Telford United manager Rob Edwards has confirmed that he enquired about 25-year-old midfielder James, although he doesn't expect their interest to go much further.

The National League North side are sitting second bottom in the division and in need of a lift for the final months of the campaign and had looked to James to provide some quality in their midfield.

"He's someone we have enquired about," Edwards told the Shropshire Star.

"We have enquired about a lot of players over the last week or so, looking to improve the squad.

"We're not expecting anything to happen with that one, though."

One player who is edging closer to an exit from the Blues is winger Jordan Chapell, who has been talking to Stalybridge Celtic, where he is currently on loan, about the prospect of remaining at Bower Fold on a permanent basis.