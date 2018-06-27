Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Jones has completed a move to National League new boys Salford City after rejecting the offer of a new deal at Chester FC.

The 19-year-old, a graduate of the successful Blues' Academy set-up, has joined Graham Alexander's Ammies ahead of their maiden season in non-league football's top flight a day after Salford allowed midfielder Scott Burton to head in the opposite direction.

Jones, who earned an England C cap earlier this season after impressing during his debut season in professional football, joins Salford for an undisclosed fee plus a sell-on clause should he make a move elsewhere in the future.

Jones made 15 appearances for the Blues last season after breaking into the side alongside Tom Crawford, now of League Two Notts County.

He became a mainstay of the Blues backline under former manager Marcus Bignot and, like Crawford, earned an England C call-up for May's clash against Wales C.

Jones, from Ellesmere in Shropshire, had been present at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy earlier this month in front of a host of scouts at Manchester City's training complex.

Along with Crawford and Ryan Astles, now of Southport, Jones was offered a new deal before the appointment of Blues bosses, and former Salford managers, Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley but like the other two decided against extending his stay with Chester, relegated from the National League last season.