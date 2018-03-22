Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC Academy youngsters Cain Noble and Matty Thomson have signed first-team forms with the Blues until the end of the season.

The duo have shone for Calum McIntyre's young guns this season and helped their side to the final four of the National League Alliance Under-19 Cup as well as winning the National League Alliance Division K.

And they could follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Tom Crawford, James Jones and Nathan Brown who have all made senior bows under manager Marcus Bignot this season.

And with Chester's ranks depleted further ahead of a weekend trip to Sutton United owing to Ross Hannah's loan move to Southport, Noble and Thomson have been signed on senior forms after impressing Bignot in first-team training.

"We've signed Cain Noble and Matty Thomson on first team forms because they deserve it," said Bignot.

"They are non-contract to the end of the season. Matty Thomson certainly, there will have to be a decision made on him at the end of the season in terms of his first year pro.

"That still falls under the academy remit in terms of those first years being offered contracts and that is very important that the academy still have that decision making as it is still a big jump.

"I went and watched them (the academy) when they won the league against Stockport and if you look at the level of opposition it is nowhere near what they would face at first team level, but they can only play what's in front of them and they are playing at their highest standard possible.

"Matty Thomson has been training with the first team now for some time and was outstanding today in training and really set an example. And I've seen what Cain Noble could do from early doors when I walked into the building and we have kept an eye on him.

"These boys, I think we've shown in terms of these young players when to put them in. We identified Tom Crawford and James Jones at an early stage, but look at Tom and his pathway this season - at Runcorn, into Leek, into the first team. We are not bad at identifying when these players are ready for the first team."

Chester now look certainties for the drop into the National League North and are now eight points away from safety with eight games remaining.

And the task gets no easier this weekend when they make the trip to London to take on second-placed Sutton United (3pm).