Tranmere have sold out their away allocation for this weekend’s clash against Chester FC .

Rovers will have supporters in two stands at the Swansway Chester Stadium for this Saturday’s game.

Defeat for Marcus Bignot’s men against Micky Mellon’s side could confirm Chester’s relegation to the National League North and end a five-season stay in English football’s fifth tier.

The decision was taken reluctantly last month by the board of City Fans United (CFU) – the supporters group that owns the football club – to hand over both the South Stand and the Swettenham Chemists Community Stand for the clash in a bid to raise funds amidst the financial crisis that has engulfed the Blues.

A total of 187 Chester season ticket holders in the Swettenham Chemists Stand were invited to select a seat in the Red Insure Stand.

Tranmere boss Mellon told the club’s website: “The fans have been fantastic and we’re looking forward to playing in front of this superb support on Saturday afternoon in what is another important game for us.”

Fans have been reminded by police that the game is a ticket only event, with anyone arriving without one to be turned away.