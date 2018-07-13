Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters of Bangor City say the club’s owners are refusing to show them the accounts on which the Welsh FA based its decision to revoke the Citizens’ licence to play in the top-tier league.

The Bangor City FC Supports Association (BCFCSA) made a formal request to the crisis-hit club a month ago, asking to see the financial documents which they had to show to the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in April.

Bangor were relegated to the lower-tier Huws Gray Alliance, despite finishing second last season, after the FAW refused to grant them a tier one domestic licence for failing to meet the financial criteria requirements .

The supporters - a major shareholder in the club - want to know why the FAW came to its decision, the Daily Post reports .

But so far, the club has not met the demand.

Former Chester City player and chairman Stephen Vaughan Jr, who made 60 appearances for the club in the Football League, is currently director of football at Bangor.

While the club says it will make the full accounts available in September, the supporters say they should be allowed to see what the FAW saw.

And they said they were prepared to take legal action to get to do so.

SA chairman Einion Williams said it had still not received a response from the club, which is saying that it was waiting for “information” from the fans’ group.

Speaking to the Daily Post, Mr Williams said: “We have still not received anything. We have a legal right as a major shareholder to see the accounts.”

Mr Williams said he could not speculate why they had not been released.

But he added: “We are worried. Until we see the full accounts we won’t know what they will show.”

SA member and Gwynedd councillor, Dylan Fernley, said: “The letter was sent more than a month ago. I emailed a formal request. They’ve had sufficient time to reply.

“The SA is a major shareholder and it was a formal request to see the accounts as we are allowed. We want to see the accounts they finalised to the FAW. The next step would be to take legal action. They are just treating everybody with direspect.”

In an official statement, the club said: “The accounts are due on September 30. All shareholders will receive a copy prior to their being released.”

It added that it had been waiting for 'information' from the Supporters Association for over a month, but did not elaborate on what information it was seeking.

Last month the club was thrown into fresh turmoil after it was revealed they are to face a second winding up petition next month .

A previous appeal by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) against the Citizens was settled at the High Court on June 6 but now it has launched a fresh bid to take the club to the High Court, with the second petition due to be heard in London on August 8.

Former Chester City player and chairman Mr Vaughan Jr, currently holds the role of director of football at Bangor and told a fans forum in May that the club had no creditors and that they were up to date with HMRC, VAT and PAYE and that all wages to players and staff had been paid in full.

Mr Vaughan Jr, the son of disgraced former Chester City owner Stephen Vaughan Snr, told the same fans forum that the current ownership were in “for the long haul” and had vowed to “learn from their mistakes” .

Stephen Vaughan Snr became the first owner of a professional football club to fail the FA’s “fit and proper person” test and remains banned from holding a company directorship until 2020.

When the consortium took over Bangor City FC in 2016, the group were keen to stress that he would have no involvement in the running of the club .

But he appeared alongside the new owners at a press conference shortly after taking over, describing himself as a “shirt sponsor” despite the club saying a deal had not been struck.

A sponsorship deal was struck with Vaughan Sports Management Ltd, which has Emily Vaughan and Tess Vaughan named as company directors.

Vaughan Sports Management was listed as a “person” with significant control of Bangor City Football Club Ltd on December 30, last year according to Companies House.