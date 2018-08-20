Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southport manager Liam Watson claims former Sandgrounders forward Liam Martin wants to join Chester FC .

Watson, speaking after his side picked up their first win in the National League North of the season on Saturday after a 4-1 win at Nuneaton Borough, told the media post match that he had spoken to Chester joint-manager Anthony Johnson earlier in the week regarding Irishman Martin.

Martin, who joined Southport in August 2017 following spells in Ireland with Sligo Rovers and Ballinmallard, suffered a serious injury just weeks into life at Haig Avenue and has been sidelined for the past year and underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year.

The player, who left Southport last week, wants to return to action and has sought a second opinion, with Watson appearing less than impressed in his post-match interview.

He said: "Liam's had an ACL surgery in February and anyone in the world will tell you that you don't play until nine months after operation. Danny (Southport physio) has given him good advice saying you should be looking at November time.

"He didn't believe Danny and went to see another physio, or a sports therapist who wasn't a physio. If he wants to come back after six months when no surgeon in the world will tell you that he should come back then that is up to him.

"The other flip side is that I've never seen him play. It is what it is. On Tuesday I spoke to Anthony Johnson, Chester's manager, and he asked me what Liam Martin was like. Liam Martin had asked if he could go to Chester and that was before he had the conversation with me.

"We can all put big statements out but that is the truth."

Chester are on the lookout for another striker with Shaun Tuton set to complete a move to Spennymoor Town this week after Jason Ainsley's side put seven days notice in on the former Barnsley and FC Halifax Town forward.

The Chronicle understands that although a brief discussion was held over Martin, the striker isn't on the Blues' radar.