Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back in 2015 Shaun Tuton was being touted as 'the next Jamie Vardy'.

Linked with a host of Football League sides, including Cardiff City , Tuton was likened to the Leicester City hotshot having plundered in goals for FC Halifax Town, just as Vardy had done during the 2010/11 season.

A prolific spell with Evo-Stik side Buxton saw the Shaymen make a move for Tuton in the summer of 2015, and 10 goals in 24 games earned him a move to Barnsley, then chasing promotion to the Championship, a feat they achieved at the end of that season.

Their success on the pitch saw Sheffield-born Tuton's chances limited and he made seven appearances for the Tykes in the Football League, taking in loan spells at Grimsby Town, Barrow and Halifax before being released during this summer by Barnsley.

Chester FC managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley had long been admirers of Tuton and invited the 26-year-old for a trial with their new-look side this summer.

And after impressing them sufficiently, Tuton has penned a deal with the Blues and has now set his sights on getting back to his best in front of goal after a stop/start three years.

"It is good to be playing again," he said.

"Last season I had a couple of injuries but I'm back and getting fit now. I'm round a good set of lads on and off the pitch so I'm enjoying it now.

"When you haven't been playing much you lose your sharpness. Goals will come and I'm known for scoring goals. It's about getting back playing now and the more games I get under my belt the more goals I'll score. That just comes with it.

"I knew a couple of the players here already, I'd not played with them but I knew that which helps. I already knew the gaffers and it helps and it was an easy decision to come and sign when they asked me to. The more I blend in with the team the better it's going to get for me and the team."

Tuton impressed on his competitive debut for Chester on Saturday, a 0-0 draw, and lead the line once again with Anthony Dudley in the 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night.

And Tuton has already seen enough from the Blues squad to suggest their stay in the National League North won't be a long one.

"We're getting to know each other and how each other play in training so when it comes to games we are obviously going to get better. If we can stick together on and off the pitch then I think we can easy win this league."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"All the boys are buzzing and nobody has got nerves or thinking about who we are coming up against, it's more we are going into it as a strong team, working hard. The gaffers are setting us individual work and team work so we are going into this game (with Blyth Spartans on Saturday) wanting a minimum three points."

Tuton and his Blues squad had little time to recover after Saturday's draw with Spennymoor and were back in action a little over 48 hours later when they travelled to the Tameside Stadium where goals from Simon Grand, Dudley and John Pritchard handed them a deserved success.

Said Tuton: "I don't think I've ever done that before. Saturday/Monday, I didn't expect it. I looked at fixtures and thought it was Saturday/Tuesday and the I looked Saturday night and didn't realise it was Monday game!

"I'd say we weren't as good as what we were on Saturday. It was a bit scrappy at times but it is only the second game of the season. We're a new team and there is a lot of new faces so we are just getting to know each other really and getting to know how each other play and it is only going to get better.

"It's down to hard work. There has been a lot of chances and we have taken them when they have come. Some good finishes and loads of positives to take into Saturday's game."