They may well be planning for success with Chester FC in the National League North this season but tonight sees Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley return to where it all began.

Nine years ago the duo were in their mid-20s and handed the reigns at the then North West Counties League side where they had both played their football. What followed was a true success story.

They won two promotions with Ramsbottom to take them to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League before departing for their trophy-laden spell at Salford.

They return to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium in charge of the Blues as they take on the second game of their pre-season schedule.

And after the 7-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool side at the weekend, this evening will be a very different proposition for the Blues bosses.

A number of trialists are set to feature and we will be keeping you up to date with all the action as it happens.

Gallery: Ramsbottom United 0 Chester FC 1
View gallery

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Match report

HERE is the verdict from tonight from Dave Powell.

Gary Roberts in action at Ramsbottom
Gary Roberts in action at Ramsbottom
KEY EVENT

Full time: Ramsbottom 0 Chester 1

John Pritchard’s penalty separates the sides.

Dave Powell

Missed

Mahon puts Hughes in but he fires over from close range.

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Alex Downes goes on a mazy run skipping a challenge before firing over from 20 yards. Still 0-1.

Dave Powell

Good stop

Good save from Trialist keeper to save near post.

Dave Powell

Trialist keeper on

Shenton replaced for final 15 minutes.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Downes for Pritchard.

Dave Powell

Chester changes

Hellawell, Moran and Thomson all on for Smalley, Howson and Mooney.

Dave Powell

Chester subs

Cain Noble and Nathan Brown on for Burton and Stopforth.

Dave Powell

Upping it

Chester upping it now. Matty Hughes shoots just wide from distance. Smalley also goes close

Dave Powell

Good effort

Great strike from Mahon sees the Rammy keeper forced to push wide.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Ramsbottom 0 Chester 1

Gary Stopforth brought down by Rob Henry and John Pritchard steps up to fire home the penalty on 62 minute. 1-0 Chester.

Dave Powell

Triple change

56 mins: Chester subs. Mahon, Hughes and Murray for Trialist C, Roberts and Trialist B.

Second half underway

Second half underway and Shenton forced into save from Dom Marie.

Dave Powell

All square

KEY EVENT

HT: Ramsbottom 0 Chester 0

Chances at a premium and a pretty rusty first half. Pitch not conducive to great football, though. Chester have come closest after hitting the post.

Dave Powell

Off the post!

Dave Powell

Close from Smalley

Dave Powell

Good chance

Jerome Wright shoots high and wide after Roberts loses the ball in the middle of the park.

Dave Powell

Chance!

Gary Roberts cross is turned goalwards by Trialist C but Ramsbottom keeper keeps it out with his legs. Still 0-0.

Dave Powell

Over

Luke Thompson heads over from a corner for Rammy. 37 mins.

Dave Powell

Quick break

Ramsbottom corner after a quick break, Wright tried to slide the ball into path of Gaskell.

Dave Powell

First chance

Trialist C heads wide from a John Pritchard corner. First real chance for Chester. Struggling to find rhythm although dominating the ball.

Dave Powell

Wide

Poor clerance from Shenton falls Gaskell who clips a weak effort well wide. 16 mins.

Dave Powell

Nothing of note

Dave Powell

Ballooned over

Chance for Ramsbottom as Gaskell fires well over from the edge of the box. 10 mins.

Dave Powell

Rammy sub

Gaskell on for the injured Daniels.

Dave Powell

Break in play

Rammy central midfielder down in a bit of pain

Dave Powell

Familiar face

Former Chester winger Jerome Wright playing for Ramsbottom tonight.

Dave Powell

Ramsbottom team

Trialist, Henry, Dean, Trialist, Thompson, Ellison, Jordan, Trialist, Marie, Daniels, Wright. Subs. Fould, Brooks, Trialist, Trialist, Gaskell