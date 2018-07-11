They may well be planning for success with Chester FC in the National League North this season but tonight sees Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley return to where it all began.

Nine years ago the duo were in their mid-20s and handed the reigns at the then North West Counties League side where they had both played their football. What followed was a true success story.

They won two promotions with Ramsbottom to take them to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League before departing for their trophy-laden spell at Salford.

They return to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium in charge of the Blues as they take on the second game of their pre-season schedule.

And after the 7-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool side at the weekend, this evening will be a very different proposition for the Blues bosses.

A number of trialists are set to feature and we will be keeping you up to date with all the action as it happens.