They may well be planning for success with Chester FC in the National League North this season but tonight sees Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley return to where it all began.
Nine years ago the duo were in their mid-20s and handed the reigns at the then North West Counties League side where they had both played their football. What followed was a true success story.
They won two promotions with Ramsbottom to take them to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League before departing for their trophy-laden spell at Salford.
They return to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium in charge of the Blues as they take on the second game of their pre-season schedule.
And after the 7-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded Liverpool side at the weekend, this evening will be a very different proposition for the Blues bosses.
A number of trialists are set to feature and we will be keeping you up to date with all the action as it happens.
Key Events
Match report
HERE is the verdict from tonight from Dave Powell.
Full time: Ramsbottom 0 Chester 1
John Pritchard’s penalty separates the sides.
Missed
Mahon puts Hughes in but he fires over from close range.
Unlucky
Alex Downes goes on a mazy run skipping a challenge before firing over from 20 yards. Still 0-1.
Good stop
Good save from Trialist keeper to save near post.
Trialist keeper on
Shenton replaced for final 15 minutes.
Chester sub
Downes for Pritchard.
Chester changes
Hellawell, Moran and Thomson all on for Smalley, Howson and Mooney.
Chester subs
Cain Noble and Nathan Brown on for Burton and Stopforth.
Upping it
Chester upping it now. Matty Hughes shoots just wide from distance. Smalley also goes close
Good effort
Great strike from Mahon sees the Rammy keeper forced to push wide.
GOAL! Ramsbottom 0 Chester 1
Gary Stopforth brought down by Rob Henry and John Pritchard steps up to fire home the penalty on 62 minute. 1-0 Chester.
Triple change
56 mins: Chester subs. Mahon, Hughes and Murray for Trialist C, Roberts and Trialist B.
Second half underway
Second half underway and Shenton forced into save from Dom Marie.
All square
HT: Ramsbottom 0 Chester 0
Chances at a premium and a pretty rusty first half. Pitch not conducive to great football, though. Chester have come closest after hitting the post.
Off the post!
Close from Smalley
Good chance
Jerome Wright shoots high and wide after Roberts loses the ball in the middle of the park.
Chance!
Gary Roberts cross is turned goalwards by Trialist C but Ramsbottom keeper keeps it out with his legs. Still 0-0.
Over
Luke Thompson heads over from a corner for Rammy. 37 mins.
Quick break
Ramsbottom corner after a quick break, Wright tried to slide the ball into path of Gaskell.
First chance
Trialist C heads wide from a John Pritchard corner. First real chance for Chester. Struggling to find rhythm although dominating the ball.
Wide
Poor clerance from Shenton falls Gaskell who clips a weak effort well wide. 16 mins.
Nothing of note
Ballooned over
Chance for Ramsbottom as Gaskell fires well over from the edge of the box. 10 mins.
Rammy sub
Gaskell on for the injured Daniels.
Break in play
Rammy central midfielder down in a bit of pain
Familiar face
Former Chester winger Jerome Wright playing for Ramsbottom tonight.
Ramsbottom team
Trialist, Henry, Dean, Trialist, Thompson, Ellison, Jordan, Trialist, Marie, Daniels, Wright. Subs. Fould, Brooks, Trialist, Trialist, Gaskell