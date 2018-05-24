Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will be returning to the National League North next season after their five-season spell in non-league football's top tier, the National League, came to an end.

There will be rivalries renewed with some teams who were there last time around, with a trip to Chorley's Victory Park on the calendar.

We will also renew acquaintances with some former Football League foes, with clashes against Stockport County, York City, Darlington FC, Boston United and Hereford FC to look forward to, as well as trips to the likes of Altrincham, AFC Telford United and Blyth Spartans.

With a new managerial duo at the helm in the form of joint-bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, our gaze has been firmly fixed on next season, banishing the memories of an utterly turgid 2017/18 campaign in the National League.

But how well do you know your grounds?

We've put together a picture quiz to test your knowledge of the stadiums Chester will be travelling to next season.

Some are easy, others less so. Let us know how you get on in the comments below or via our Facebook or Twitter accounts.