It has been a good while since Chester FC fans left a game with a smile on their face and a spring in their step.

But after last night's 1-0 win for the under-18s over Gateshead in the National League Alliance Cup, the 1,065 supporters who turned out and donated to the Blues cause were in high spirits, aided in part by Cain Noble's first half winner.

A week ago the mood was a sombre one as the full extent of the financial troubles at the Blues were revealed, with the club needing £50,000 in the short term in order to remain in business.

Since then donations have come flooding in to the club and last night saw the total pass £35,000 after generous donations from Blues fans at the game which totalled £12,800.

There was a feel-good factor and a buzz that has been lacking for so long.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"There were 1,000 people who have just come to watch the U18s," said academy head coach Calum McIntyre.

"1,000 people have just rocked up and over £12,000 has been raised for this football club. That is phenomenal. Thank you to everyone.

"I was full of praise for the players tonight as there is a whole group of players who have never played here before, and that is really difficult. The first time they rock up here there is 1,000 noisy Chester fans here to support them.

"I've had some unbelievable nights here with the youth set up and that was up there with any of them because of what it represents.

"It has been a rough week but the supporters have been galvanised."

Prior to the game the young Blues were lead out by terminally ill Chester fan Cameron Rowley, 11, who is battling an extremely rare form of cancer.