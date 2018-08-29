Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC and Hereford FC have agreed a new date for their postponed National League North clash.

The Blues had been due to host the Bulls on Bank Holiday Monday but the water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium that caused irreparable damage to critical areas of the club's infrastructure put paid to the scheduled clash.

The postponement of the Bulls clash followed that of the games against Kidderminster Harriers (twice) and FC United of Manchester being called off because of the same issue.

But the Blues and Bulls have now agreed a new date for the clash and Peter Beadle's side will visit Chester on Tuesday, October 2 (7.45pm kick off).

Games against Kidderminster Harriers and FC United have already been given new dates, with FC United visiting Chester on Tuesday, September 11 (7.45pm) and Kidderminster arriving at the Deva seven days later on Tuesday, September 18 (7.45pm).

Chester remain 'hopeful' of being ready to host their next home game at the stadium on Saturday, September 8 (3pm), when Bradford (Park Avenue) are set to pay a visit.

“Everything is dried out now and work has started and we’ve got power up and running now,” said Blues chairman David Harrington-Wright.

“The new PA system is being built as we speak and we have the CCTV people coming in from 4pm to midnight each day until the work is complete and we would hope to install that on Friday.

“It has been a massive job, it really has.

“We’ll be working hard down here late into the night over the next week and I’ll certainly be down here myself in the evenings and helping to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“We’ve done what we can to move things on as quickly as we can and another pleasing aspect is that we have used local companies to carry out the work. Our PA system is being built by a local company based in Chester.

“We remain hopeful of everything being ready for the Bradford (Park Avenue) game on September 8."