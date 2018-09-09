Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a thrilling day yesterday for Chester FC as they came out on top of an eight goal thriller against a high flying Bradford (Park Avenue) team.

Braces for Dan Mooney and Anthony Dudley, as well as Craig Mahon’s goal, ensured the Blues made it a happy homecoming after spending the last month on the road as they played at the Swansway Chester Stadium for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Goals by Ben McKenna, Oli Johnson and Jake Beesley made it 3-3 with only 15 minutes to go, before the Blues were able to stick their noses in front once more and guarantee all of the spoils.

With eight goals, it was the highest scoring fixture yesterday in the National League North, but there was still plenty going on up and down the division.

And the Blues were not the only side to score five, as league leaders Chorley did the same on their travels against Ashton United.

Strikes from Josh O’Keefe, Adam Blakeman, Marcus Calver, Louis Almond and Elliot Newby handed the Magpies their eighth win of the campaign and means they have dropped just two points so far this season.

AFC Telford United are seven points behind them in second after losing 3-0 away against Darlington, who had Jordan Nicholson, Harvey Saunders and Stephen Thompson on the score sheet.

Blyth Spartans now sit a place below Chester in the table and were beaten 3-1 by Kidderminster Harriers on their travels.

Ashley Chambers, Fraser Horsfall and Ed Williams ensured the victory for the Aggborough side, while Horsfall also put the ball into his own net with attempted goal line clearance.

Guiseley are seven games unbeaten after Rowan Liburd’s strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Alfreton Town, who had Harry Middleton sent off following a late challenge on former Blues midfielder Kingsley James.

Tuesday’s visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium, FC United of Manchester, sit bottom of the division after drawing 1-1 with fellow strugglers Southport, who are also in the relegation zone.

Kurt Willoughby handed FC United the lead Devarn Green equalised as the game approached its closing stages.

Hereford ended their game with nine men in a 2-0 defeat against Brackley Town.

Jimmy Armson gave Brackley an early lead, before Eliot Richards was given his marching orders just before the break.

The home side doubled their advantage after half-time through Lee Ndlovu, before Calvin Dinsley also saw red for throwing Ellis Myles to the floor.

Spennymoor Town left it late to beat Leamington 2-0 away, with goals coming from substitutes Adam Boyes and Mark Anderson in the final five minutes.

Boston United beat Stockport County on their travels by the same scoreline, with Ahkeem Rose and Nathan Arnold on target at Edgeley Park.

Curzon Ashton beat Altrincham 2-0 at Moss Lane as Connor Hughes and Olly Crankshaw’s goals proved to be enough.