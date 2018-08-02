Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National League North season gets underway for Chester FC and their rivals this weekend.

After a long summer and a gruelling pre-season it all starts again at 3pm on Saturday as the rollercoaster of emotions commences for another campaign.

As well as new signings and renewed hope for all teams there are also new kits - plenty of them.

There is a mixed bag when it comes to kits this season across the division, with Chester themselves sporting a new offering. Some of them are home runs and some of them are very much a swing and a miss.

We've taken a look around the league to see what efforts the Blues' rivals have managed to come up with and where how they fare.

AFC Telford United

Their home kit hasn't yet arrived but this is their away effort and it looks a belter. Always been a fan of Hummel kits since Denmark introduced them to the world and this is a fine effort. 8/10

Alfreton Town

Yes, this is a tweet from last year. But the Reds will wear this effort once again this season and it's ok. I don't like red kits for very obvious reasons and I once decided against purchasing a 1995 Fiat Punto because it was red. There has been some thought into the design of the home shirt at least. 6/10

Altrincham

Very Sheffield United, this. It's a decent effort although the Harley Davidson-looking sponsor is a bit mad. 6/10

Ashton United

Another team to stick with last season's design. It's alright, like. Too much red, though. Oh, and the eagle-eyed may spot a couple of faces in that team photo who look far more suited to blue and white stripes. 5/10

Blyth Spartans

I've liked Errea kits ever since we had them in the mid-1990s. Hard to tell too much from this design but it looks clean enough. Should be complemented by black shorts. 6/10

Boston United

Could be in the minority here but this hurts my eyes. I can't look at it for long, possibly because there is too many stripes. Never really taken with Nike kits either. Nice colours, though. 5/10

Brackley Town

More red! Nothing too much to get offended about with this, though. Stripes are always a winner and Joma, however ill-fitting, fills me with nostalgia of those Evo-Stik years. 6/10

Bradford Park Avenue

It's a bit, well, meh. Sometimes less is more but in this case it is all a bit bland. The away kits aren't too bad and I like the red trim, but nothing much to see here. 5/10

Chester FC

(Image: Chester FC)

Biased? Of course I am. But to be fair this is a good effort and, for me, an improvement on last year. It's entirely possible that my dislike for last season's was down to the abject failure and utter dross that was served up while wearing it. I like the arrow above the sponsor but the stripes may be a little too light for some tastes. I like it, though. 8/10

Chorley

Never heard of the kit supplier so that usually is a winner for me. This is ok. It's a clean, crisp design that isn't too busy. 6/10

Curzon Ashton

I quite like Jako kits although they remind me of seventh tier Scandinavian teams with a trillion sponsors adorning them. Blue shirts, blue shorts and white socks sets it off pretty well. The goalkeeper kit is a belter. 7/10

Darlington

This is a good effort. Instantly reminds me of when Darlo used to visit the Deva in the mid-90s when we were in the Football League and before our previous incarnations had been destroyed by unscrupulous ownership. The collar is great and this is a really well done traditional design. Kudos. 8/10

FC United of Manchester

Little has changed with regards to FC United's kit since their formation. My opinion on it hasn't either. 4/10

Guiseley

It looks like it isn't finished with regards to the collar and it's really busy with the Macron logo, a big badge and the club sponsor all crammed into a small space. Not really a fan. 5/10

Hereford FC

I mean, the kit itself is ok. It's pretty bulk stock stuff, but what kits aren't in non-league football. But that massive sponsor just takes over the whole thing. Nope. 4/10

Kidderminster Harriers

Seriously, what is it with red in this league? While I don't particularly like the kit I do like that it is different. The sponsor's logo is a tribute to the club's Community Trust. A nice touch. Bumps it up a mark or two. 6/10

Leamington

Now, I've seen no official confirmation that this is Leamington's kit for the new season but given it shares the same design as Chester's new shirt I am going to go out on a limb here. It's VERY yellow and you'd be quite able to go for an evening run or do your cycling proficiency test and be quite visible. That said, I like the break in the middle. 6/10

Nuneaton Borough

Here is Chester's George Green in action for Nuneaton last season. Is it the kit for this season? I think so, although searching for any hints of a new shirt have worn me out to the point that I don't feel I can critique this shirt with enthusiasm. It's blue and white, always a winner, but it looks a bit old hat. If there is a new design forthcoming then I am very, very sorry. 5/10

Southport

To be kind, I like the away shirt. It's not too bad. The grey and white compliment each other nicely. The home shirt isn't a pretty sight, I'm afraid. Sorry, lads. What are those stripes all about?! 3/10

Spennymoor Town

This I like. I've already gushed about how I like Errea kits and I think all three here are great efforts. The home kit is complemented well with the white socks and there is some nice detailing on the black stripes. Good effort. 8/10

Stockport County

Could be one of my favourites from around the league, this. Blue, nice detail and gives the impression of being bespoke, although it won't be. Colourful sponsor sets it off well, as do the socks. 9/10

York City

"You go and save the best til last." Well no, we haven't. While Under Armour kit out every person that has been to a Pure Gym ever, they also make football kits, with varying degrees of success. This, this one here, this is not one of those. It's boring, the collar is ridiculous and the shorts look like rugby shorts. Bottom of the league in the kit stakes, I'm afraid. Love York, though. Great city. 3/10