Chester & District Sunday League

Tarvin Rex thrashed Border BA 5-1 to make it into the final of the Bill Gresty Memorial Trophy and set up a clash against Custom House, who overcame Castrol SC 2-1 at Westminster Park.

Rex celebrated goals from Mark Thompson and braces from both Neil Astbury and Ryan Cartwright, with Liam McGovern netting what proved to be a consolation for Border BA.

In the other semi-final, home side Custom House took the lead after just two minutes through Mike Berry, but Sam Moore equalised for the visitors on the half-hour mark for his 19th strike of the season.

And Custom House’s winner came just before half-time from Alex Thomas to set up the final against Tarvin Rex.

In the only Section A game to survive the weather on Easter Sunday, Waggon & Horses beat The Cat 4-1 away at Netherpool.

The home side were 3-0 down at half-time and pulled one back with 20 minutes left through Charlie Bell.

But Waggon & Horses ran out winners thanks to an own goal and Sam Henry’s hat-trick in the Chester & District Sunday Football League.

Section B bottom side Travellers Rest played out a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Upton Youth Centre.

Tommy Harries and Phil Davies scored for the home side, while Aiden Bowles and Matty Leedham replied for Travellers Rest.

Handbridge Lions thrashed Vauxhall SC 5-1 through Tom Berry’s strike and braces from Luke Chard and Steve Dodd. Tony Wedge scored the home side’s consolation goal.

Waverton Centurion beat Vauxhall SC 3-1 in the first Tuesday night match of the season. Josh Leech’s hat-trick did the damage for Waverton, with Tony Atherton replying for Vauxhall from the spot.

Chester & Wirral League

Ellesmere Port FC Reserves won the Wirral & District FA Junior Cup Final after extra-time against Avenue Vets FC.

Following a 2-2 draw in normal time, the former tasted a 3-2 victory after a further half hour through strikes from Ben Smith, Josh Forster and Tom Perrin.

Also on Good Friday, Upton AA thrashed Christleton Celtic FC in one of the semi-finals for the Chester & District FA Senior Cup.

The other semi-final between Clubbies AFC and Cestrian Alex FC was postponed on Saturday.

In the Queensferry Sports Premier Division, league leaders Shaftesbury Youth FC suffered an away defeat to Franklyns FC.

Steve Rothwell struck twice for the home side while Ryan Griffiths responded for Shaftesbury.

Newton Athletic are a point behind the leaders in third after beating Helsby 2-1 courtesy of goals from Lewis Davenport and Liam Bradley.

There were postponements in both sections of the area’s League Cup competition.

Sutton Athletic’s clash against Higher Bebington Kelma and Shaftesbury Youth’s game versus Christleton Celtic in Sections A and B respectively were both postponed.

Neston Nomads FC Vets played out a nine-goal thriller against Mersey Royal FC Vets.

Paul Knowles, Trevor Worsley, Mike Ryan, Graham Carvell and two strikes from James Thompson were on the score sheet for the Nomads in the Tarvin Precision Vets Division One.

In Division Two, goals from Matt Adshead, Matt Edwards and Mark Wilson gave Ashton Vets a 3-1 win over Frodsham Park Vets. Nags Head Bunbury FC Vets and Higher Bebington Kelma FC Vets drew 2-2.

Ellesmere Port Town FC Vets’ game against Capenhurst Villa FC Vets in division three was called off.

A Phil Reeves brace gave Farndon FC Vets a 2-0 win away to Mostyn FC Vets.

West Cheshire League

Chester Nomads tasted victory over Upton AA in the West Cheshire League Division One last week before succumbing to defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Newton.

Jack Delgado’s finish handed the Nomads victory last Wednesday at Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

But they were on the end of a 5-2 loss on Saturday to second placed Newton.

A Jordan Davies double was not enough to ward off defeat as Ryan Beigan put four past the Nomads, with Dom Coddington scoring the fifth.

Upton responded to the loss against the Nomads by scoring six against Christleton Celtic two days later in the CDFA Senior Cup.

Braces from Lee Guirado and Joe Ormerod were added to by Alan Dorrian and Stephen Rowlands.

Vauxhall Motors beat Dukinfield Town 3-0 in the Cheshire Amateur Cup through Joe Brandon’s double and Jason Carey’s strike at the Milbank Linnets Stadium.

Sixth-placed Neston Nomads lost 2-1 on their travels to West Kirby at Marine Park.

Cheshire League

Malpas face Linotype Cheadle Heath Nomads this Saturday.

The fourth-placed side in the Cheshire Football League have not been in action since the 2-0 victory over Poynton last month.

In division two, Blacon Youth Club have found the back of the net 13 times over their last two fixtures.

They will aim to continue their good form when they entertain Winstanley Warriors on Saturday, April 18.

Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Buxton FC Reserves, which followed up a 9-0 hammering of Tarporley Victoria.

For Tarporley, who are sitting in seventh and level on points with Buxton, the game away to Moore United on Monday, April 2, was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

They next entertain Vulcan FC at home and will hope to build on the 1-0 away win over Unicorn Athletic JFC the last time they were able to take to the pitch.

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton put five past Holyhead Hotspur despite having to play almost an hour with 10 men to remain second in the Huws Gray Alliance table.

The Wingmakers took less than a quarter of an hour to go ahead through Leo Riley, adding to their lead before half-time through Ryan Edwards who chalked up his 10th strike of the campaign.

Nathan Quirk scored Airbus’s third from the penalty spot after the break, before Riley was handed a straight red card with around 30 minutes remaining.

But substitute James Hooper’s double added a fourth and fifth for the Wingmakers, who are four points behind table-topping Caernarfon Town having played three games more.

Andy Thomas’ Wingmakers were due to be in action yesterday evening against Buckley Town in a NEWFA Challenge Cup quarter final at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium, a game due to take place after the Chronicle had gone to press.