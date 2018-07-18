Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strikes from Lloyd Marsh-Hughes, Nathan Brown and Sion Jones earned a Chester FC XI a 3-1 win over Cheshire League side Blacon Youth on Tuesday night.

Academy head coach Calum McIntyre took a youthful side to Cairns Crescent where hundreds turned out to watch the clash, which featured a handful of senior Blues players and a number of Academy prospects.

Blues midfielder Gary Roberts, who hails from Blacon, played in the clash, as did fellow first teamers Brown and Rhain Hellawell, and there was also a chance to impress for Scholars Marsh-Hughes and Cain Noble, who have both been involved with the first team during pre-season so far.

Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley were in attendance and a trialist goalkeeper and central midfielder were also given a run out.

The Blues lead 3-0 at the break before Blacon pulled one back after the break.

Johnson and Morley have two games in two days coming up at the end of this week starting with a trip to Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on Friday night, a game followed 24-hours later by the visit of League Two side Bury to the Swansway Chester Stadium.