Two teams heading in very different directions.

Sutton United went top of the National League with a 3-2 success over a Chester FC whose stay in non-league football will soon be over.

For long periods of this game the league table did not lie and goals from Harry Beautyman and Byron Harrison had them 2-0 up at the break after a totally one-sided half of football.

But a James Akintunde strike on the hour made a game of it before Ross Stearn restored the advantage for the home side with 12 minutes left.

A Harry White penalty with three minutes left made for a grandstand finish but there was to be no late drama and no points gleaned for the Blues who now look as good as gone.

Manager Marcus Bignot opted to make two changes to the side that claimed a hard-earned 0-0 draw at home to another promotion contender, Aldershot Town, seven days previous.

In came Harry White and James Akintunde with Jordan Archer dropping to the bench and Ross Hannah having departed for a loan move to National League North side Southport on Thursday afternoon.

Of the team that Bignot fielded only four members of the starting line up - Andy Halls, Ryan Astles, Harry White and Akintunde - formed part of the first team playing budget. The rest were made up of first year youth team professionals, loanees with no cost or being paid for by a sponsor, and players playing for free. It summed up where Chester find themselves as a football club at present.

The opening 10 minutes of the contest were a relatively quiet affair with neither side taking the initiative.

But after a some pressure and successive corners, Sutton found themselves in the lead on 12 minutes.

Tommy Wright had space on the right to play in a low cross to Beautyman who, in acres of space thanks to some non-existant Chester marking, had time to turn and scuff an effort into the bottom corner past Andy Firth.

Sutton’s athleticism and their ability to move swiftly through the gears when advancing up the pitch was causing problems for a Chester side who did not possess the quality of their opponents in yellow and claret.

But Beautyman’s afternoon was cut short on 22 minutes when, after a challenge from Myles Anderson, he picked up a whack in the face and, with his nose streaming with blood, he was replaced by former Eastleigh striker Ross Stearn.

Sutton were dominating possession but not asking as many questions of Firth as U’s boss Paul Doswell would have hoped. It was, though, proving a simple task for them as Chester were unable to get any kind of foothold in the game.

Chester were being totally outdone in the midfield battle with barely two passes strung together during the opening half, and when they did find themselves in possession it was usually a long, thoughtless and aimless punt upfield to the lone figure of White, allowing Sutton to mop up and go again.

Sutton were deserving of more than their 1-0 advantage as the board was held aloft to display three minutes added time at the end of the first half.

But they managd to double their advantage two minutes into time added on, and it was once again after some terrible defending.

A corner was whipped in to the far post and headed goalwards by Dean Beckwith back into the danger zone and Harrison managed to turn it goalwards and past Firth, although it appeared the final touch came from a blue and white shirt.

It was no less than Sutton deserved heading into the break.

HALF TIME: SUTTON UNITED 2 CHESTER 0

Bignot made one change at the break, opting to bring on Lathaniel Rowe-Turner for the ineffective Anderson.

But it was Sutton that continued on the front foot and Kenny Davis went close on 52 minutes when he thundered a rasping 25-yard drive inches over.

And minutes later substitute Stearn skipped past Shaun Hobson’s challenge and made his way into the box only to see his near post effort kept out by Firth.

Chester were laying a higher line in the second half but it was the home side who were continuing to dominate.

But, out of nowhere, Chester pulled one back on the hour mark.

Akintunde was cynically tripped by Beckwith 30 yards from goal and Gary Roberts floated a ball into the box from the free kick, with Ryan Astles flicking on to Akintunde to poke home from close range.

The goal sparked the game into life and the Blues now started to look more threatening going forward and able to get on the ball in forward areas.

But Sutton were not ready to allow the Blues back into the game and Stearn and Craig Dundas both found themselves in dangerous positions before the visitors scrambled clear.

Tom Crawford saw a 20-yard effort comfortably held by Jamie Butler before Sutton’s Louis John rifled an 18-yard effort over the bar for the home side.

But any glimmer of hope for Chester ended on 78 minutes when Sutton restored the two-goal advantage after Stearn moved in from the right hand side and curled a wonderful effort into the top left-hand corner of Firth’s goal, leaving the Chester keeper no chance.

All hope looked lost for the Blues until Akintunde was pushed in the box by John with three minutes remaining.

Referee Samuel Allison pointed to the spot and White converted with a powerful strike into the bottom corner to reduce the arrears.

And White almost levelled with a 12 yard strike in injury time only to be denied by Butler before time ran out.

MATCH FACTS

Sutton United: Butler, Beckwith, John, Collins (Thomas A 56), Davis, Eastmond, Thomas T, Wright (Dundas 62), Bolarinwa, Beautyman (Stearn 22), Harrison. Subs not used: Cadogan, Walton.

Bookings: Beckwith, Bolarinwa, John.

Goals: Beautyman 12, Harrison 45+2, Stearn 78.

Chester: Firth, Hobson, Jones, Astles, Anderson (Rowe-Turner 46), Halls, Roberts, Crawford (Mahon 77), Akintunde, White, Vose (Archer 77). Subs not used: Jaaskelainen, Dawson.

Bookings: Vose, Crawford, Roberts, Halls, Astles.

Goals: Akintunde 60, White 87 pen.

Attendance: 2,195 (116 from Chester).

Referee: Samuel Allison.

Star man: James Jones.