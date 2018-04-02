Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although not yet a mathematical certainty, Chester FC already know their fate this season.

The Blues will be playing National League North football next season but gave a good account of themselves against their Cheshire neighbours Macclesfield Town, a side whose fate for next season wasn’t cut and dried before kick off.

While Chester will be tumbling out of non-league football’s top tier, Macclesfield, managed by the excellent John Askey, look set for a return to the Football League on a shoestring budget after a 1-0 success over a dogged Blues side took them nine points clear.

Danny Whitehead’s 53rd minute goal separated the two sides on a wet and dismal Bank Holiday Monday, but the Blues deserve some credit for their part in an entertaining clash where they matched their opponents for long periods. But there was to be no three points as a reward for the hardy Blues fans who travelled, sadly.

Chester came into the clash on the back of an utterly miserable 2-0 home defeat to fellow relegation fodder Torquay United on Good Friday following a listless display void of passion, heart and quality.

It was a defeat that summed up everything that has been wrong with Chester this season.

The following evening saw the club announce that manager Marcus Bignot would be leaving his role at the end of the season, although he would continue to take the team for the remaining six games.

After Friday’s debacle Bignot rightly opted to drop Lathaniel Rowe-Turner in favour of Myles Anderson while Tom Crawford was brought in to replace the suspended Lucas Dawson, sent off against the Gulls for two petulant challenges in a short space of time.

There was also a place on the bench for another academy prospect as defender Alex Downes formed part of the 16. The teenager is tipped to have a bright future.

For the champions elect there was no Elliott Durrell or Ryan Lloyd, with the former Chester players both ruled out of John Askey’s Silkmen side owing to injury.

On a heavy pitch at Moss Rose, Chester had the first sight of goal inside three minutes when a ball forward from midfield set Harry White free to run at the Macc defence. But the Blues striker opted to pull the trigger from 18 yards instead of playing in a screaming Tom Crawford in acres of space. White’s low effort was easily gathered by Shwan Jalal.

On eight minutes White had another chance to test Jalal when he found himself in space on the right of Silkmen box, but his low effort from 15 yards dragged just wide.

It was a slow start from the home side but they did fashion a great chance on 10 minutes when neat play between Danny Whitaker and Danny Whitehead saw them latter cross low across the box for a lurking Tyrone Marsh who was inches away from getting a telling touch from close range.

But Chester were having the better of the opening exchanges and a Gary Roberts corner, flicked on by the head of Ryan Astles, was headed over by James Akintunde from close range before White lashed wide from 20 yards after a neat flick from former Macc player Andy Halls.

It was a chance that started to draw frustration from a home side who had been anticipating an easier ride by this point.

They fashioned a good chance on the 23-minute mark when Callum Evans did well to show Anderson a clean set of heels before pulling a cross back from the byline that found the head of Nathan Blissett, who glanced wide from 12 yards.

The game had opened up into an entertaining spectacle. David Fitzpatrick, who had been a Chester target last summer, found room 25 yards out but he fired well over.

And while Macc looked lively going forward theyd did look suspect at the back, certainly for a side six points clear at the summit of the National League.

Craig Mahon started a flowing move on 35 minutes when he breezed past his marker inside his own half, laying the ball off to Crawford, who played a neat pass into the path of the Irishman, but Mahon’s low effort flashed just wide of Jalal’s right-hand post.

As the minutes ticked away in the first, though, Macclesfield started to apply some pressure.

Marsh and Whitaker were causing problems and a succession of corners started to ask questions of the visitors defence.

Keith Lowe dinked a Whitaker corner just wide before the latter’s corner kick moments later caused panic in the Chester box with Evans volleying wide from a loose ball.

HALF TIME: MACCLESFIELD TOWN 0 CHESTER FC 0

After the break the rain began to roll in and conditions were made even more difficult.

It was the Silkmen who had the first effort of the half when a Whitehead cross was headed over by Whitaker when well placed.

But it didn’t take long to get Moss Rose rocking as Macc broke the deadlock on 53 minutes.

Mitch Hancox was set free down the left and he crossed low and square into the path of Whitehead who fired well beyond Andy Firth in the Chester goal, the loanee left with little chance.

And with news that their promotion rivals Sutton were 2-0 down at home to Bromley there were plenty of reasons to be cheerful for the home faithful. At the other end the Blues fans, exposed to the elements, were getting soaked to the skin and forced to watch on as their Cheshire rivals edged closer to promotion.

Macclesfield were in control now and Whitaker capitalised on a mistake before curling an effort goalwards from 20 yards that Firth gratefully plucked out of the air.

Chester had a glorious chance to level matters on 65 minutes when a Gary Roberts free kick was clipped into the box and found James Jones who swivelled and fired goalwards from six yards, but he was denied a first professional goal by a stunning one-handed save from Jalal to tip it over the bar.

The Blues continued to battle but there was little in the way of incision at either end.

They did force another good save out of Jalal, though, after a Halls flick-on was volleyed goalwards by Whiye, with the Silkmen keeper doing well to smother it down low with 10 minute remaining.

Chester to their credit continued to probe and try to find a way back and they had calls for a penalty waved away with five minutes remaining when Crawford was clipped in the box. However, the Chester midfielder didn’t go to ground and referee Thomas Bramhall was having non of it despite some vociferous protests from Halls and Mahon.

There was to be no late drama, though as Macclesfield put one foot into the Football League while Chester continued their National League farewell tour.

MATCH FACTS

Macclesfield Town: Jalal, Hodgkiss, Fitzpatrick, Lowe, Pilkington, Marsh (Kennedy 81), Blissett, Hancox, Evans, Whitehead (Burgess 60), Whitaker. Subs not used: Ramsbottom, Wilson, De Girolamo.

Bookings: None.

Goals: Whitehead 53.

Chester: Firth, Halls, Astles, Hobson, Anderson, Jones, Mahon, Crawford, Roberts, White, Akintunde (Archer 74). Subs not used: Jaaskelainen, Cunningham, Vose, Downes.

Bookings: None.

Goals: None.

Referee: Thomas Bramhall.

Attendance: 2,996.

Star man: Gary Roberts. Always wanted the ball and always willing to get stuck in and put in a shift. A keeper for next year.