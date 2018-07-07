SportgalleryChester FC v Liverpool FCImages from pre-season friendly ShareByDave Powell16:54, 7 JUL 2018Updated23:16, 7 JUL 2018Harry Wilson of Liverpool against Scott Burton of Chester FC. (Image: Gavin Trafford)1 of 29Fabinho of Liverpool in action during the match. (Image: Gavin Trafford)2 of 29Danny Ings and James Milner ahead of Chester friendly (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)3 of 29Naby Keita before his Liverpool debut (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)4 of 29Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Chester game (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)5 of 29Pre Season Friendly match Chester v Liverpool FC at Swansway Chester Stadium. Ragnar Klavan signs for fans. (Image: Gavin Trafford)6 of 29Loris Karius (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)7 of 29Fans ahead of the Chester FC v Liverpool FC friendly. (Image: Gavin Trafford)8 of 29Jurgen Klopp at Chester (Image: Gavin Trafford)9 of 29Chester FC v Liverpool FC at the Swansway Chester Stadium. (Image: Gavin Trafford)10 of 29Fabinho of Liverpool in action against Chester FC midfielder Gary Roberts. (Image: Gavin Trafford)11 of 29Divock Origi of Liverpool and Jon Moran of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)12 of 29Naby Keita (Image: Gavin Trafford)13 of 29Harry Wilson of Liverpool scores the opening goal during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)14 of 29Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool and Jordan Archer of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)15 of 29Divock Origi of Liverpool and Steve Howson of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)16 of 29Daniel Sturridge celebrates after his goal against Chester (Image: Gavin Trafford)17 of 29Loris Karius of Liverpool (Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)18 of 29Naby Keita (Image: Gavin Trafford)19 of 29Scott Burton of Chester FC comes close to scoring an own goal during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)20 of 29Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the match. (Image: Gavin Trafford)21 of 29Fabinho of Liverpool comes close to scoring a goal (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)22 of 29Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool crosses the ball ahead of Scott Burton during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)23 of 29Harry Wilson of Liverpool taking a free-kick during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)24 of 29Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool celebrates with Naby Keita (Image: Gavin Trafford)25 of 29Daniel Sturridge against Chester (Image: Gavin Trafford)26 of 29Harry Wilson competes with John Pritchard (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)27 of 29Divock Origi of Liverpool has his shot saved by Grant Shenton of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)28 of 29James Milner of Liverpool scores a penalty against Chester FC. (Image: Gavin Trafford)29 of 29More OnChester FC