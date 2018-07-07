Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Chester FC v Liverpool FC

Images from pre-season friendly

  • Share
  1. Harry Wilson of Liverpool against Scott Burton of Chester FC.1 of 29
  2. Fabinho of Liverpool in action during the match.2 of 29
  3. Danny Ings and James Milner ahead of Chester friendly3 of 29
  4. Naby Keita before his Liverpool debut4 of 29
  5. Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Chester game5 of 29
  6. Pre Season Friendly match Chester v Liverpool FC at Swansway Chester Stadium. Ragnar Klavan signs for fans.6 of 29
  7. Loris Karius7 of 29
  8. Fans ahead of the Chester FC v Liverpool FC friendly.8 of 29
  9. Jurgen Klopp at Chester9 of 29
  10. Chester FC v Liverpool FC at the Swansway Chester Stadium.10 of 29
  11. Fabinho of Liverpool in action against Chester FC midfielder Gary Roberts.11 of 29
  12. Divock Origi of Liverpool and Jon Moran of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.12 of 29
  13. Naby Keita13 of 29
  14. Harry Wilson of Liverpool scores the opening goal during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.14 of 29
  15. Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool and Jordan Archer of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.15 of 29
  16. Divock Origi of Liverpool and Steve Howson of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.16 of 29
  17. Daniel Sturridge celebrates after his goal against Chester17 of 29
  18. Loris Karius of Liverpool18 of 29
  19. Naby Keita19 of 29
  20. Scott Burton of Chester FC comes close to scoring an own goal during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.20 of 29
  21. Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the match.21 of 29
  22. Fabinho of Liverpool comes close to scoring a goal22 of 29
  23. Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool crosses the ball ahead of Scott Burton during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.23 of 29
  24. Harry Wilson of Liverpool taking a free-kick during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.24 of 29
  25. Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool celebrates with Naby Keita25 of 29
  26. Daniel Sturridge against Chester26 of 29
  27. Harry Wilson competes with John Pritchard27 of 29
  28. Divock Origi of Liverpool has his shot saved by Grant Shenton of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.28 of 29
  29. James Milner of Liverpool scores a penalty against Chester FC.29 of 29
More On
Chester FCChester FC 0 Liverpool FC 7: Reds stroll the game but a memorable occasion regardlessStars came out to take on the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium
Chester FCChester FC 0-7 Liverpool FC RECAP: Read back the action from pre-season friendlyThe Blues host a star-studded Reds side at the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon
Chester FCLiverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FCAnd the Reds boss was surprised by the turnout given England were playing Sweden in the World Cup at the same time
Chester FCChester FC v Liverpool FCImages from pre-season friendly
Chester FCChester FC joint boss Anthony Johnson reacts to friendly loss against LiverpoolJohnson picked out individual performances in 7-0 defeat against Reds
Chester FCChester FC joint boss Anthony Johnson reacts to friendly loss against LiverpoolJohnson picked out individual performances in 7-0 defeat against Reds
Chester FCLiverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FCAnd the Reds boss was surprised by the turnout given England were playing Sweden in the World Cup at the same time
Chester FCChester FC 0 Liverpool FC 7: Reds stroll the game but a memorable occasion regardlessStars came out to take on the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium
Chester FCChester FC v Liverpool FCImages from pre-season friendly
Chester FCChester FC 0-7 Liverpool FC RECAP: Read back the action from pre-season friendlyThe Blues host a star-studded Reds side at the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon
Chester FCChester FC 0 Liverpool FC 7: Reds stroll the game but a memorable occasion regardlessStars came out to take on the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium
In The NewsDozens of frozen food products recalled by Aldi, Tesco, Iceland, Lidl and more following listeria outbreakThe full list of the 43 products being pulled from supermarket shelves amid health fears
Chester FCChester FC 0-7 Liverpool FC RECAP: Read back the action from pre-season friendlyThe Blues host a star-studded Reds side at the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon
Chester FCLiverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FCAnd the Reds boss was surprised by the turnout given England were playing Sweden in the World Cup at the same time
Upton-by-Chester High SchoolGallery: Upton High School prom 2018Year 11 students celebrate at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel
Chester FCChester FC joint boss Anthony Johnson reacts to friendly loss against LiverpoolJohnson picked out individual performances in 7-0 defeat against Reds
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port's Stanlow refinery reports robust financial performanceFigures come despite shutdown for largest ever upgrade
Chester FCLiverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FCAnd the Reds boss was surprised by the turnout given England were playing Sweden in the World Cup at the same time
Chester FCChester FC 0 Liverpool FC 7: Reds stroll the game but a memorable occasion regardlessStars came out to take on the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium
Chester FCChester FC v Liverpool FCImages from pre-season friendly
Top Stories
Ellesmere PortEllesmere Port's Stanlow refinery reports robust financial performance
Figures come despite shutdown for largest ever upgrade
Chester FCChester FC 0 Liverpool FC 7: Reds stroll the game but a memorable occasion regardless
Stars came out to take on the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium
In The NewsDozens of frozen food products recalled by Aldi, Tesco, Iceland, Lidl and more following listeria outbreak
The full list of the 43 products being pulled from supermarket shelves amid health fears
Chester FCLiverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FC
And the Reds boss was surprised by the turnout given England were playing Sweden in the World Cup at the same time
Restaurants in ChesterMove over Coast to Coast as Chester restaurant is rebranded
Restaurant Group rebrands its Pepper Street venue as Firejacks
Cheshire weatherAmber health warning issued by Met Office as UK heatwave rages on
There's a 90% probability of heatwave conditions this weekend
Chester FCChester FC v Liverpool FC LIVE: Team news, build up and match action from pre-season friendlyThe Blues host a star-studded Reds side at the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon
WinsfordConstruction starts on £22million factory in Winsford
Company's expansion will create 120 jobs over next three years
Cheshire ConstabularyHealthcare professional arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at Chester hospitalWoman is also being questioned in relation to the attempted murder of six babies
Chester FCThe Chester FC home shirt for 2018/19 season has been unveiled
Shirt will go on sale before Saturday's home friendly with Liverpool
ChesterRemember these family chain restaurants that Chester used to have?
Happy Eater, Berni Inn - family dining just isn't what it used to be
Greyhound Retail ParkLidl is now recruiting for its Chester supermarket
City's first Lidl store is expected to open in September