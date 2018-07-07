Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The result was irrelevant.

Premier League giants Liverpool FC proved too strong for National League North part-timers Chester FC. But that wasn't important.

Braces apiece for Harry Wilson and Daniel Sturridge,, a James Milner penalty and goals from Ryan Kent and Danny Ings secured a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp's men in searing heat in Cheshire. But that wasn't important either.

With England playing in a World Cup quarter final against Sweden at the very same time it was expected that the attendance would be far lower than the initial 4,500 expected.

But 4,396 fans turned out to enjoy the occasion and see some stellar names take on the Blues. The result, 7-0 for the record books, was of little significance and just how we measure this Chester side will come in the weeks ahead. This was just enjoyable, something to savour for players and fans alike. That, and the £30,000-plus boost Chester will get to their coffers as a result of this game, well, that was important.

Klopp had promised to send a strong squad to face the Blues, and that was exactly what happened.

Naby Keita and Fabinho, Liverpool's two big money summer signings, were included in the squad, as was keeper Loris Karius, playing in his first match for the Reds since his Champions League howler against Real Madrid back in May.

There was also a space in the squad for the likes of Daniel Sturridge, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne, with only the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, who had been on World Cup duty, and Dutch duo Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil Van Dijk absent.

For Chester fans it was a chance to see new bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's new-look side in action for the first time with no fewer than nine new signings in the match day squad.

And in glorious sunshine at the Swansway Chester Stadium the game got off to an open start.

Five minutes were on the clock when Grant Shenton was forced into his first save for the club, denying Belgian striker Divock Origi from 15 yards after he had fashioned some room in between Steve Howson and Jon Moran.

Two minutes later Craig Mahon jinked into space 25 yards out but saw a tame effort easily gathered by Karius.

But Liverpool broke straightaway as Clyne burst down the right, rolling an effort inches wide from the edge of the box.

Jordan Archer had a great chance to break the deadlock on nine minutes, though, when Gary Stopforth set him free to run at goal with the Chester striker shaping his body to try and find the corner only to see his strike saved by Karius and drop inches over for a corner.

Some Irish wizardry from Mahon left the £40m Fabinho for dead before the Monaco man, in his first contribution, brought down the Blues winger for a free kick.

Liverpool were starting to demonstrate their undeniable superiority with Shenton forced to save one-on-one from Origi before Fabinho struck a post, Scott Burton hooked one off the line and Harry Wilson saw an effort from an Origi cross saved.

There were cheers around the ground on the half-hour mark, although they were for matters in Samara, Russia, where Harry Maguire had nodded England into a 1-0 lead against the Swedes.

Back to more pressing matters, though, and Chester remained without the ball for long periods, something that Johnson and Morley were expected from a clash with the Premier League giants.

But Chester were giving a good account of themselves and Mahon in particular looking keen to impress his new managers.

However, the deadlock was broken six minutes before the break when Alberto Moreno broke down the left before racing into the box where he found his effort saved well by Shenton only for the ball to find its way into the path of Wilson who nicked home for the opener.

And just before the break Liverpool extended their lead when Dominic Solanke picked up a loose ball 35 yards out and sent a delightful through ball into the path of Wilson eight yards out and he added the finish from close range.

Half time: Chester 0 Liverpool 2

As is the norm with pre-season friendlies, there were wholesale changes at the break.

Liverpool changed their starting line-up, including new signing Keita, while Chester introduced Cain Noble, Rhain Hellawell and new signing Dan Mooney.

But there was soon another goal for Liverpool as Shenton felled Sheyi Ojo after he had been played through, with referee Rob Jones not showing a card owing to the friendly nature of the game.

Milner stepped up to despatch the penalty to make it 4-0. And there was more to come.

On 54 minutes Burton's attempted clearance cannoned into the path of Sturridge who made no mistake from 15 yards, rifling past Shenton to make it 5-0.

Liverpool were punishing every single mistake from Chester, however small, and while Blues fans were cheering Dele Alli making it 2-0 for England against Sweden, Ryan Kent was curling home into the far corner from the edge of the box to make it 5-0.

Chester, part-time and playing in the National League North, were feeling the effects of playing last season's Champions League runners-up who made their class and fitness tell. But it would have been a shock if it had been anything but.

Keita, a £52.5m signing from German side RB Leipzing had been the focus of much attention from Liverpool fans following their long pursuit of the Guinean.

And he came close to getting a debut goal when he bustled his way into the box, going one on one with Shenton only to scoop over from eight yards to bring many a sarcastic cheer from the home stands.

But as the game entered its final 15 minutes there were no fewer than six players to come through Chester's Academy on the pitch, pitting their wits against Premier League class opposition.

Ojo saw an effort saved well by Shenton on 79 minutes but it was 6-0 soon after when a lovely flowing move saw Milner backheel to Ings who made no mistake from close range.

Milner should have made it 7-0 moments later but he could only blaze over from an Andy Robertson cut back.

Before the final whistle sounded it was 7-0 when Sturridge thumped home from 25-yards out of nowhere. A touch of class.

But there were still smiles all round at the final whistle. Result aside it was a memorable day.

Match facts

Chester: Shenton, Smalley (Thomson 60), Moran, Howson (Marsh-Hughes 78), Pritchard (Downes 72), Roberts (Noble 46), Burton (c) (Brown 72), Stopforth (Murray 68), Mahon (Mooney 46), Hughes (Hellawell 48), Archer (Trialist 60). Subs: Trialist (GK).

Bookings: None.

Goals: None.

Liverpool first half: Karius, Clyne, Gomez, Phillips, Moreno, Fabinho, Jones, Woodburn, Wilson, Solanke, Origi.

Liverpool second half: Ward, Robertson, Klavan, Phillips (Chirivella), Camacho, Milner, Keita, Kent, Ings, Ojo, Sturridge.

Bookings: None.

Goals: Wilson 37, 45, Milner 47 pen, Sturridge 54, 87, Kent 56, Ings 80.

Attendance: 4,396.

Referee: Rob Jones.