Marcus Bignot has been afforded the chance to bring in some support after another departure on the coaching staff.

Having been forced to lose assistant manager Ross Thorpe last month owing to the financial crisis at Chester FC , Bignot has now lost goalkeeping coach Dave Felgate after he opted to leave his role earlier this week .

But Bignot, who has been assisted for two days a week by academy head coach Calum McIntyre, has been given the chance to add some extra support between now and the end of the season.

Thorpe has been volunteering his services to the club since leaving, coming in to assist Bignot on match days, but owing to personal circumstances the former number two won’t be able to commit to more than he is doing. But Bignot has someone in mind.

“It is a blow losing Dave Felgate but I totally understand the decision from a business point of view,” said the Chester boss.

“I have made my recommendations to the football working group as to who I would like to come in and support me, and it is somebody who I think would be a huge boost for us.

“I have made my case for it and that is as much as I can do. The club understands the situation and have recognised that more support is needed for me at this football club as there is now just myself and Calum for one or two days a week. There is the chance of this support for the short term.

“I have no CEO, no assistant manager and no goalkeeping coach. It is tough but it is another situation that we will strive to overcome and we will continue to battle on and keep trying to get results for this football club.”

Bignot admitted that having no goalkeeping coach could be an issue with both of his current stoppers loanees.

Andy Firth and Will Jaaskelainen are both on loan from Liverpool and Crewe Alexandra respectively, with Chester not having a senior goalkeeper of their own on the books following Alex Lynch’s departure last month .

“It is not an ideal situation and I will have to speak to the parent clubs of Andy and Will as they need to have a coach working with them during the week,” said Bignot.

“We now will only have them for two days a week at the back end of the week, and that causes problems in itself.

“We won’t have goalkeepers to work with for the first part of the week meaning that we won’t be able to plan as we would want and we can’t do crossing or finishing drills.

“It is another challenge for me and the players but there are reasons why these decisions are taken and they are to manage the situation we find ourselves in moving forward.

“We will be prepared for Aldershot this weekend and ready to roll our sleeves up and battle.”

Meanwhile the Chronicle understands that midfielder Lucas Dawson has been offered fresh terms by the football club following on from deals offered to Ryan Astles, Tom Crawford and James Jones as the Blues look to try and protect themselves financially moving forward.

Dawson has attracted interest of a Football League club in recent weeks.