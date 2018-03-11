It's been a miserable season for Chester FC .
Mired in the relegation zone, strapped for cash and looking certainties for the drop into the National League North come the end of this season.
But today is a chance to bring some joy for the long-suffering Blues faithful.
A cross-border derby clash at the Racecourse against old foes Wrexham lies in store today, with three points and bragging rights on offer for the winners.
We will bring you all the action as it happens on this, the 156th derby clash between the two sides.
How's that work?
David Raven blatantly pushes James Akintunde in the back. Booking? Of course not.
Chris Dunn tested for the first time, the Wrexham keeper pushing Lucas Dawson’s long-ranger past the post. Good start to the half by the Blues.
First-half action (courtesy of Terry Marland)
We're under way
The second half has kicked off. No changes for either side.
Half-time thoughts
Well, I think Chester have done pretty well. They weathered the early storm and, even then, Andy Firth was untroubled, although the on-loan Liverpool keeper did flap at a couple of crosses later in the half.
Wrexham fans were baying for blood in the opening exchanges and, while Tom Crawford and Myles Anderson could have no complaints over their bookings, how Sam Wedgbury got away with one for a terrible tackle on Crawford – who has been excellent, by the way – is beyond me.
But the Racecourse faithful has got quieter as the game has gone on and, in a half of few chances, the best fell to the Blues. Jordan Archer will feel he should have done better.
Half time: Wrexham 0 Chester 0
The Blues have settled in this half and have frustrated Wrexham. Marcus Bignot will be by the more happy of the two managers after that opening 45. A few groans from the natives at the half time whistle. Mistakes but pretty dogged and determined so far.
Great ball
Superb pass from Akintunde finds Crawford running on but he can only skew the ball to the right. Unlucky, couldn’t take it in his stride.
Three minutes added time
...at the end of the first half.
Crawford been excellent
Corner
Firth flaps at a cross but Halls manages to turn it behind.
Headed wide
Decent chance there for Wrexham on a quick breakaway. Holroyd cross clipped in and Quigley can only guide it wide.
Better spell from Chester
Better spell from Chester last five minutes or so. More considered in possession and less fraught. Wrexham remain a danger every time they get into that final third, though.
Worth a go
Akitunde’s run at the defence is stopped and the ball falls to Dawson on the half volley 25 yards out, but it keeps rising and his strike is well over.
Wrexham corner
The natives starting to make some noise.
Anderson booked
High foot on Rutherford. Right decision.
Nothing given
Waters bursts into the area but is bundled over as the ball goes out of play. Nothing given.
Booked
Tom Crawford booked for challenge on Wedgbury. Pathetic from the referee after his initial non-booking of Wedgbury.
Great chance
Halls’ cross is headed over by a well-placed Archer. First chance for Chester, and a decent one at that.
Saved
Halls gives ball away in dangerous area and Deverdics switches play out to Rutherford who fires at Firth from an angle.
Wrexham sub
Manny Smith is injured and will be replaced by Mark Carrington. 10 mins.
Remembering Kieron
High and wide
Loose pass from Halls sees Deverdics’ curl a ball forward to Quigley who cuts inside and fires over. Plenty of warning signs for Chester here early on. Wrexham winning the key battles.
Crawford down
Wedgbury catches Crawford with a late one. Naughty.
Early pressure
Wrexham started on the front foot here and already searching for space in the channels and getting some joy.
First half kicks off
And we are underway!
Yellows, yellows, yellows
The teams are out. Chester in their all-yellow away strip.