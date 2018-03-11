It's been a miserable season for Chester FC .

Mired in the relegation zone, strapped for cash and looking certainties for the drop into the National League North come the end of this season.

But today is a chance to bring some joy for the long-suffering Blues faithful.

A cross-border derby clash at the Racecourse against old foes Wrexham lies in store today, with three points and bragging rights on offer for the winners.

We will bring you all the action as it happens on this, the 156th derby clash between the two sides.