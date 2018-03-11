It's been a miserable season for Chester FC .

Mired in the relegation zone, strapped for cash and looking certainties for the drop into the National League North come the end of this season.

But today is a chance to bring some joy for the long-suffering Blues faithful.

A cross-border derby clash at the Racecourse against old foes Wrexham lies in store today, with three points and bragging rights on offer for the winners.

We will bring you all the action as it happens on this, the 156th derby clash between the two sides.

Wrexham v Chester FC

Paul Wheelock

How's that work?

David Raven blatantly pushes James Akintunde in the back. Booking? Of course not.

Paul Wheelock

Save

Chris Dunn tested for the first time, the Wrexham keeper pushing Lucas Dawson’s long-ranger past the post. Good start to the half by the Blues.

Paul Wheelock

First-half action (courtesy of Terry Marland)

Chester FC striker James Akintunde sees a shot blocked by the Wrexham defence
Paul Wheelock

We're under way

The second half has kicked off. No changes for either side.

Paul Wheelock

Half-time thoughts

Well, I think Chester have done pretty well. They weathered the early storm and, even then, Andy Firth was untroubled, although the on-loan Liverpool keeper did flap at a couple of crosses later in the half.

Wrexham fans were baying for blood in the opening exchanges and, while Tom Crawford and Myles Anderson could have no complaints over their bookings, how Sam Wedgbury got away with one for a terrible tackle on Crawford – who has been excellent, by the way – is beyond me.

But the Racecourse faithful has got quieter as the game has gone on and, in a half of few chances, the best fell to the Blues. Jordan Archer will feel he should have done better.

Paul Wheelock

Amen

Paul Wheelock

Just imagine

Paul Wheelock

Yes, Cleggy

KEY EVENT

Half time: Wrexham 0 Chester 0

The Blues have settled in this half and have frustrated Wrexham. Marcus Bignot will be by the more happy of the two managers after that opening 45. A few groans from the natives at the half time whistle. Mistakes but pretty dogged and determined so far.

Dave Powell

Great ball

Superb pass from Akintunde finds Crawford running on but he can only skew the ball to the right. Unlucky, couldn’t take it in his stride.

Dave Powell

Three minutes added time

...at the end of the first half.

Dave Powell

Crawford been excellent

Dave Powell

Corner

Firth flaps at a cross but Halls manages to turn it behind.

Dave Powell

Headed wide

Decent chance there for Wrexham on a quick breakaway. Holroyd cross clipped in and Quigley can only guide it wide.

Dave Powell

Better spell from Chester

Better spell from Chester last five minutes or so. More considered in possession and less fraught. Wrexham remain a danger every time they get into that final third, though.

Dave Powell

Worth a go

Akitunde’s run at the defence is stopped and the ball falls to Dawson on the half volley 25 yards out, but it keeps rising and his strike is well over.

Dave Powell

Wrexham corner

The natives starting to make some noise.

Dave Powell

Anderson booked

High foot on Rutherford. Right decision.

Dave Powell

Nothing given

Waters bursts into the area but is bundled over as the ball goes out of play. Nothing given.

Dave Powell

Booked

Tom Crawford booked for challenge on Wedgbury. Pathetic from the referee after his initial non-booking of Wedgbury.

Dave Powell

Great chance

Halls’ cross is headed over by a well-placed Archer. First chance for Chester, and a decent one at that.

Dave Powell

Saved

Halls gives ball away in dangerous area and Deverdics switches play out to Rutherford who fires at Firth from an angle.

Dave Powell

Wrexham sub

Manny Smith is injured and will be replaced by Mark Carrington. 10 mins.

Dave Powell

Remembering Kieron

Dave Powell

High and wide

Loose pass from Halls sees Deverdics’ curl a ball forward to Quigley who cuts inside and fires over. Plenty of warning signs for Chester here early on. Wrexham winning the key battles.

Dave Powell

Crawford down

Wedgbury catches Crawford with a late one. Naughty.

Dave Powell

Early pressure

Wrexham started on the front foot here and already searching for space in the channels and getting some joy.

Dave Powell

First half kicks off

And we are underway!

Paul Wheelock

Yellows, yellows, yellows

The teams are out. Chester in their all-yellow away strip.

Paul Wheelock

Let's hope the heart's right