It's a fortnight since Chester FC were last in action.

A 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead United came two days after the news that the Blues needed £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business.

Fast forward two weeks an the fundraising total so far sits at £45,000 after a phenomenal effort from fans.

Today attention turns to matters on the pitch and with the Blues four points off safety in the National League they are in desperate need of a positive result this afternoon against Woking if they are to give themselves a fighting chance.

How the opposition line up

Today's teams

Great gesture

Chester line-up

Hornby, Murombedzi, Rowe-Turner, Hobson, Astles, Mahon, Roberts, James, Akintunde, Archer, White. Subs: Firth, Dawson, Hannah, Crawford, Waters.

Warming up

Awaiting confirmation of team but...

Some team news

No Jordan Gough (injured), Paul Turnbull (injured), Andy Halls (injured) or Myles Anderson (returns to full contact training on Monday after concussion last month).

Chapell and Murombedzi travel

Shepherd Murombedzi has also travelled with the squad.

What an effort so far

A little over two weeks ago things were bleak. Very bleak.

Needing £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business the fans rallied and have raised a phenomenal amount.

There is much hard work left to do, though.

Here's what Marcus Bignot had to say

Off the ball, we’re going to have to be better than them and on restarts we’ve got to be better. If we can keep 11 men on the pitch and get in at half-time ahead, or level, we’re in the game and we’ve got a super opportunity to get three points.

What has the Woking boss had to say?

Here’s what Cards boss Anthony Limbrick told GetSurrey.

We had a tough game against Chester last time, but when you’re facing those teams in the relegation zone, they are fighting for their lives and that makes it difficult to say it’s a game we should pick up points. We have beaten teams higher than us like AFC Fylde, but I don’t think they came to us thinking they should be beating us. But perhaps some people might have thought they should have after beating Macclesfield Town and other teams above us. So it won’t be an easy three points against Chester, we’ll have to scrap and fight and put on another performance like we did against Fylde.

Woking boss Anthony Limbrick
Woking boss Anthony Limbrick (Image: Darren Pepe/Surrey Advertiser)
Early team news

There could be a debut for new signing Shaun Hobson today after the defender joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth last week.

And Myles Anderson, who is now a permanent member of the Chester squad after the help of a generous sponsor, could feature alongside Ryan Astles.

James Jones is out through suspension following his red card at Maidenhead but Gary Roberts is back following his three-match ban.

John McCombe left for pastures new on Thursday and has signed with National League North side Harrogate Town.

Match day!

We’re back at it and have some on-field matters to contend with this weekend.

A trip to Woking today and a chance to, if results went for us, close the gap between us and safety to one point.

If only it was that simple, eh?

Woking have won once in 13 games, a 1-0 success over AFC Fylde last time out, but Chester’s record against the Cards is woeful.

HERE’S how badly we have fared.

Kingsley James in action for Chester against Woking
Kingsley James in action for Chester against Woking (Image: Terry Marland)