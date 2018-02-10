It's a fortnight since Chester FC were last in action.

A 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead United came two days after the news that the Blues needed £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business.

Fast forward two weeks an the fundraising total so far sits at £45,000 after a phenomenal effort from fans.

Today attention turns to matters on the pitch and with the Blues four points off safety in the National League they are in desperate need of a positive result this afternoon against Woking if they are to give themselves a fighting chance.

We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction right here throughout the afternoon.