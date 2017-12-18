Here’s what footballgroundguide.com had to say about East Thurrock United’s home.

Overlooked by the church of Saint Mary the Virgin on one corner and surrounded by leafy countryside, the ground is situated in quite an attractive setting. The ground itself though, is bit of an odd affair. On one side is a small covered Main Stand, which sits astride the half way line and has a seated capacity of just 160. There are also a number of supporting pillars running across this side of the stand. On one side of this stand is a snack bar and club shop, whilst there are also two large portacabin looking structures, that are stacked on top of one another. All these are painted in a dark green, as well as the turnstiles entrance and a couple of of other smaller portacabins located on the other side of the Main Stand, in an effort to try and make them blend into their rural surroundings.





The team dugouts are located on the opposite side of the pitch, which leads to a procession of players and club staff at half and at full time. On one side of these dugouts (towards the Church End) is another small seated stand. Although only three rows high, it does have cover and doesn’t have any supporting pillars that could obstruct your view. It has 142 seats in total. On the other side of the dugouts towards the Manorway End, is another small covered seating area, with a capacity of 250. The Manorway End itself is an open area consisting of a small portion of flat standing. Opposite this, the Church End has a couple of odd looking structures that sit on each side of the goal. Both brick built and roofed they do provide some cover for standing spectators. The ground is completed with a set of six modern looking floodlight pylons, three of which run down each side of the pitch.