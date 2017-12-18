A first win in a penalty shoot-out for over 10 years earned Chester FC safe passage through to the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.
With the scores tied 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and 2-2 after 30 minutes of extra time, Andy Halls scored the decisive spot kick for Marcus Bignot's men to send them through 5-4 on penalties.
And the Blues now know their FA Trophy fate.
Chester will travel to Vanarama National League side East Thurrock United in the second round. Just the 460-mile round trip!
Key Events
Signing off
That concludes our FA Trophy second round draw coverage for today.
To recap, here’s the highlights.
- Chester drawn away to East Thurrock United
- Tie to take place on Saturday, January 13
- 481-mile round trip for the Blues
- Winners of clash to receive £7,000
You can read the full report on the draw HERE.
Thanks for joining us.
The long trips keep coming
January 6 - Ebbsfleet United AWAY
January 13 - East Thurrock United AWAY
Combined total (from Swansway Chester Stadium): 958 miles
And where to drink?
The footballgroundguide.com offers up some tips.
A CAMRA pub!
There is a fair sized Club house called Rocks Bar at the ground itself. It has cask available and welcomes visiting supporters. The entrance to this bar is in the Club car park and the Club allow access to it again at half time from inside the stadium. Otherwise, a few minutes walk away (turn left out of the ground main entrance and the pub is up on right behind the Church) is the Bull, which offers real ale as well as food. If arriving at Stanford-le-Hope Railway Station, then nearby on Station Road is the Rising Sun pub, which is listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
What about Rookery Hill?
Here’s what footballgroundguide.com had to say about East Thurrock United’s home.
Overlooked by the church of Saint Mary the Virgin on one corner and surrounded by leafy countryside, the ground is situated in quite an attractive setting. The ground itself though, is bit of an odd affair. On one side is a small covered Main Stand, which sits astride the half way line and has a seated capacity of just 160. There are also a number of supporting pillars running across this side of the stand. On one side of this stand is a snack bar and club shop, whilst there are also two large portacabin looking structures, that are stacked on top of one another. All these are painted in a dark green, as well as the turnstiles entrance and a couple of of other smaller portacabins located on the other side of the Main Stand, in an effort to try and make them blend into their rural surroundings.
The team dugouts are located on the opposite side of the pitch, which leads to a procession of players and club staff at half and at full time. On one side of these dugouts (towards the Church End) is another small seated stand. Although only three rows high, it does have cover and doesn’t have any supporting pillars that could obstruct your view. It has 142 seats in total. On the other side of the dugouts towards the Manorway End, is another small covered seating area, with a capacity of 250. The Manorway End itself is an open area consisting of a small portion of flat standing. Opposite this, the Church End has a couple of odd looking structures that sit on each side of the goal. Both brick built and roofed they do provide some cover for standing spectators. The ground is completed with a set of six modern looking floodlight pylons, three of which run down each side of the pitch.
As long as he's happy!
So, who are East Thurrock United?
It will be a 460-mile round trip for the Blues on Saturday, January 13.
But what about East Thurrock United?
It will be the first time that the two teams have met. Here’s a bit about them.
League: Vanarama National League South
Position: 10th
Nickname: The Rocks
Stadium: Rookery Hill, Corringham, Stanford-le-Hope SS17 9LB
Capacity: 3,500 (550 seated)
Manager: John Coventry
Never tell me the odds
Well, I’m going to anyway. BetVictor make the Blues 40/1 to win the FA Trophy. Worth a couple of quid?
Tranmere are the 8/1 favourites, Sutton are 10/1, followed by Dover and Leyton Orient 12/1.
You can view the full odds HERE.
Trek
Was chuffed to see Marine win at Chester FC’s old foes Chorley at the weekend. Dover away in the next round, though? Ouch!
At least 11 National League clubs will exit the competition once all the first-round matches are played.
But, by and large, teams from the non-league top flight have avoided each other in the draw for the second round.
One definite all-National League tie will be between FC Halifax Town or Macclesfield Town v Maidenhead United.
Also, Gateshead or Guiseley will host Boreham Wood - providing Wood win their replay with Dartford.
But that’s about it.
Second-round draw in full
Ebbsfleet United v Altrincham/Warrington Town
Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County
East Thurrock United v Chester FC
Bognor Regis Town v Leyton Orient
Brackley Town/Braintree Town v Barrow AFC
Chesham United/Weston-super-Mare v Workington AFC
Billericay Town v Stourbridge
FC Halifax Town/Macclesfield Town v Maidenhead United
Maidstone United v Heybridge Swifts/Hampton & Richmond Borough
Dover Athletic v Marine AFC
Gateshead/Guiseley AFC v Boreham Wood/Dartford
Wealdstone v Hereford FC
Sutton United v Hendon
Blyth Spartans AFC/AFC Telford United v Bromley
Spennymoor Town/Gainsborough Trinity v Solihull Moors/Tranmere Rovers
St Albans City v Harrogate Town
Confirmation
When does the tie take place?
The Blues will travel to Rookery Hill to face East Thurrock United on Saturday, January 13.
Bignot's text
Tony Incenzo helped with the draw on Talksport2. Here’s what he said.
Chester manager Marcus Bignot texted me this morning asking for a home draw.
Away to East Thurrock United, Essex.
A trip to Essex
East Thurrock United knocked out Aldershot Town in round one.
They belied their 10th place in National League South to earn a 4-0 triumph over the high-flying National League Shots.
A tricky draw for Chester.
Away to East Thurrock United
A long away trip for the Blues as they draw East Thurrock United.
Adverts
We’ve got a little way to go yet, it seems.
They have it at Selco, though. Good to know.
Draw in next five minutes
We’ve moved on from Man City now and we’re having a pre-draw chat on the main event - the FA Trophy draw.
Taking its time
The FA Trophy chat is limited at the start of the show.
We get it, Man City are great.
A delay
Adam Virgo talking to Ray Stubbs at present. Draw expected in ‘next 10 minutes’.
Probably
Almost time!
Draw on its way
We’re expecting the draw to be made in the next 20 minutes.
Stay tuned, folks.
First round shocks
Some of the National League big boys were slayed by lower league opposition in the first round, and that makes for an interesting line up of possible opponents in round two.
Dagenham & Redbridge were dumped out 3-2 at Hereford FC while Wrexham were humbled 2-0 at home to Harrogate Town.
Elsewhere, Aldershot Town were stunned as they were roundly trounced by 4-0 by East Thurrock United, and Hartlepool United were beaten 1-0 at Workington.
Last year’s winners York City, now in National League North, were beaten 2-1 at Kidderminster Harriers while Chorley were shocked 3-1 at home to Marine.
Oh yeah, this happened
After the FA Trophy success over AFC Fylde on Saturday we had to wait a little while longer for Marcus Bignot to come and speak to the media.
Here’s why.
A big moment for Halls
When Andy Halls slammed home the winning penalty for Chester FC on Saturday he booked the Blues a place in round two of the FA Trophy, a £6,000 financial reward and ensured the positive start to a crucial month continued.
It was a huge goal for the Blues for a variety of reasons, not least financially - but it was also a big moment for Halls himself.
HERE is the full story.
One team not in the draw for round two
An emotional moment for Ross
Chester FC striker Ross Hannah dedicated his goal to his family and his late Nan after ending a tough week on a brighter note.
Hannah netted a second half goal in Chester’s FA Trophy success over AFC Fylde , where the Blues eventually triumphed 5-4 on penalties after ending all square at 2-2 after extra time.
And while the goal continued Hannah’s hot streak in front of goal with his fourth goal in his last five games, it was an especially poignant moment for the striker having lost his Nan at the age of 96 just 48 hours earlier.
It was an important goal for me today because I lost my Nan on Thursday, she passed away at 96 so it was an important goal and was nice to get that for the family. I thought about not playing but it helps take your mind off things.”
You can read the full story HERE.
What time does the draw take place?
The second round draw will be made live on DAB digital radio station Talksport2 with Ray Stubbs, Adam Virgo and Tony Incenzo doing the honours at 1pm.
You can always follow it here, though!
How much is it worth?
The win over AFC Fylde earned Chester a much-needed £6,000 on Saturday.
But what would a win in round two be worth?
Well, the prize fund doesn’t get that much higher but it is nevertheless a handsome sum for a team like Chester. The winners of round two will receive £7,000.
Should Chester make it all the way the total prize money that would be accrued us £111,000.
Not to be sniffed at.
Who could the Blues face?
The draw is national from round two so there is the chance that Chester could be handed a hefty away day.
Obviously we hope that won’t be the case but here is the full list of who the Blues could face.
Hereford FC
Solihull Moors or Tranmere Rovers
Blyth Spartans or AFC Telford United
Kidderminster Harriers
Marine
FC Halifax Town or Macclesfield Town
Spenymoor Town or Gainsborough Trinity
Harrogate Town
Stourbridge
Stockport County
Warrington Town or Altrincham
Gateshead or Guiseley
Barrow
Workington
Leyton Orient
Dover Athletic
Wealdstone
Billericay Town
Chesham United or Weston Super Mare
Sutton United
Maidenhead United
St Albans City
East Thurrock United
Hendon
Ebbsfleet United
Maidstone United
Bromley
Braintree Town or Brackley
Bognor Regis Town
Hampton & Richmond or Heybridge Swifts
Dartford or Boreham Wood