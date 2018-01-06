Congratulations Harry!
Bignot reaction
You can see the full video with the Blues boss after today’s win over on our Facebook page.
FULL TIME: Ebbsfleet 0 Chester 1
MASSIVE WIN!!!
Booked
Hannah booked for time wasting.
RED CARD!
Bradley Bubb sees red for horrible late challenge on Turnbull.
What a save
Wow! Hornby denies point-blank header with stunning save. Remains 1-0 Chester.
Just wide
77 MINS: Jack Powell whips a fine free kick just wide from 25 yards.
Pressure
Ebbsfleet coming on stronger now. Blues standing firm but tough going.
Well saved
70 mins: Shields cuts inside and gets a shot off but Hornby does well to save low.
Fleet sub
Payne on for Coulson - 64 mins
Chester sub
Ross Hannah - ON
James Akintunde - OFF
61 MINS
Great chance!
Just wide
He's up and about
Akintunde back on the pitch and looks ok.
He looks in a bit of pain
Over
Halls rifles over from edge of area after Turnbull effort left James flat on the floor after catching him on the head.
Over
49 mins: Harry White tries his luck from distance but it flies over.
Second-half kicks off
We’re back at it.
Fleet sub
The teams are back out
Big second half for Chester.
Elsewhere...
Not going great for the Blues at present.
However,
Hard work
Half time: Ebbsfleet 0 Chester 1
Resolute defending has Chester ahead here. Really battled well.
Inches over
Weston breaks down the right and low cross finds Kedwell whose clipped effort goes inches over at near post.
Well wide
44 mins: Powell drags a 25 yarder well wide.
Sails wide
Heavy pressure
Under the cosh
Ebbsfleet really pushing hard since the goal. Blues having to dig deep at the moment. 30 mins gone.
Close!
Get in!
Akintunde pass finds White who, 25 yards out, sees Ashmore in two minds with the striker sliding past the backpeddling keeper. His first Chester goal.