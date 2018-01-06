Key Events

Congratulations Harry!

Bignot reaction

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME: Ebbsfleet 0 Chester 1

MASSIVE WIN!!!

Booked

Hannah booked for time wasting.

KEY EVENT

RED CARD!

Bradley Bubb sees red for horrible late challenge on Turnbull.

What a save

Wow! Hornby denies point-blank header with stunning save. Remains 1-0 Chester.

Just wide

77 MINS: Jack Powell whips a fine free kick just wide from 25 yards.

Pressure

Ebbsfleet coming on stronger now. Blues standing firm but tough going.

Well saved

70 mins: Shields cuts inside and gets a shot off but Hornby does well to save low.

Fleet sub

Payne on for Coulson - 64 mins

Chester sub

Ross Hannah - ON

James Akintunde - OFF

61 MINS

Great chance!

Just wide

He's up and about

Akintunde back on the pitch and looks ok.

Dave Powell

He looks in a bit of pain

Over

Halls rifles over from edge of area after Turnbull effort left James flat on the floor after catching him on the head.

Dave Powell

Over

49 mins: Harry White tries his luck from distance but it flies over.

Second-half kicks off

We’re back at it.

Fleet sub

The teams are back out

Big second half for Chester.

Dave Powell

Hard work

Half time: Ebbsfleet 0 Chester 1

Resolute defending has Chester ahead here. Really battled well.

Inches over

Weston breaks down the right and low cross finds Kedwell whose clipped effort goes inches over at near post.

Well wide

44 mins: Powell drags a 25 yarder well wide.

Sails wide

Heavy pressure

Under the cosh

Ebbsfleet really pushing hard since the goal. Blues having to dig deep at the moment. 30 mins gone.

Close!

Get in!

Akintunde pass finds White who, 25 yards out, sees Ashmore in two minds with the striker sliding past the backpeddling keeper. His first Chester goal.